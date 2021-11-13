FBR’s website fully restored

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s official website is fully back online after it briefly stopped working in the early hours of the day.

Sources told Business Recorder that the suspension was due to a small technical error that has been rectified.

The issue has been resolved and the website is working normally now.

There is no cyberattack on the FBR’s official website, but only a small technical issue, which has been promptly resolved by the FBR.

The website was not returning basic navigation functions and instead, displayed an “invalid” error message on the main window.

The system was temporarily not responding to users who were looking to navigate the tax regulator’s website for urgent use.

The FBR official spokesperson dispelled the impression that there was any kind of cyberattack on the website.

