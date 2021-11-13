ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
Gold pauses after 6-day rally

Reuters 13 Nov 2021

NEW YORK: Gold slipped on Friday as some investors locked in profits from a six-session long streak of gains, and an uptick in US bond yields cooled safe-haven inflows into bullion driven by inflation worries. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,849.36 per ounce by 1157 GMT, after hitting a five-month peak on Wednesday. US gold futures dropped 0.7% to $1,851.00.

Raising gold's opportunity cost, US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields held above the 1.5% mark, while the dollar index rose to its highest since July 2020.

