Disqualification case: IHC rejects Faisal Vawda's petition against ECP's verdict

  • Justice Minallah declares petition inadmissible
BR Web Desk 12 Nov 2021

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected on Friday Senator Faisal Vawda's petition seeking stay proceedings of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in his disqualification case.

Chief Justice of the IHC Athar Minallah rejected the senator's application, declaring it inadmissible, according to Aaj News. Justice Minallah said that Vawda should prove his innocence, and let the election commission take action according to the law.

The ECP can decide eligibility within 60 days of success, the IHC stated.

On Thursday, Vawda had approached the high court, requesting the court to turn down the ECP's decision of rejecting his application to stop the proceedings regarding his disqualification case. Vawda requested the IHC to declare the case against him as invalid.

Dual-nationality case: Faisal Vawda can be disqualified even after he steps down as MNA

In 2018, Vawda had contested general elections from NA-249 Karachi and was declared successful on August 7 that year.

In 2020, a petition was filed challenging his election as a member of the National Assembly. The petition said Vawda held dual nationality when he filed his nomination papers for contesting the elections.

The petition also argued that Vawda had made a false statement on oath in the affidavit given to the ECP and hence should be disqualified under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution.

