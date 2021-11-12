OIC envoy visits Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD: OIC Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef Aldobeay and Assistant Secretary General Humanitarian Affairs Tariq Ali Bakheet visited Muzaffarabad along with a high level delegation including senior diplomats from brotherly countries including Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Sudan and Maldives.

The delegation today visited Thotha Refugee Camp where they were briefed on elaborate measures taken for socio-economic well-being of the inhabitants who fled from Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegates also visited a vocational training center and interacted with the refugees. Later, the delegation met UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan where they were apprised on security monitoring mechanism along LoC.