LHC declines to hear PTI candidate's plea

LAHORE: Justice Sahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court heading a divisional bench on Thursday rescued himself for personal reasons from hearing the petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's candidate for by-polls in NA-133, Lahore. Jamshed Cheema and his wife had challenged the rejection of their nomination papers by the Returning Officer (RO) and an election tribunal. Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal was the other member of the bench.

The bench referred the petitions to the Chief Justice for their disposal by any other appropriate bench. The RO had rejected the nomination papers of the couple on the basis that their proposer was not a registered voter of their constituency. They challenged the decision before the election tribunal which also dismissed their appeal. The constituency had fallen vacant due to the death of PML-N Lahore president and MNA Pervez Malik.

