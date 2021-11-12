MAP 36th Corporate Excellence Awards 2021: AMIR JAMIL ABBASI Chairman Corporate Excellence Awards

TEXT: I am proud to be a part of yet another milestone by the Management Association of Pakistan – the 36th Corporate Excellence Awards, one of the most sought after honours in Pakistan’s corporate space since 1982.

The desire for excellence is inherent in every company and this aspiration is stated in mission and vision statements of business entities. Since its 36 years long journey of the Corporate Excellence Awards, the Management Association of Pakistan has been at the forefront to recognize the endeavour made by the companies in Pakistan for achieving excellence.

The independent assessment process for the Awards is based on a large scale of skill sets and is spearheaded by M/s FAMCO Associates, a reputed management consultancy firm. I deeply appreciate the support of the Executive Committee of MAP, the Secretariat and M/s FAMCO Associates for their endeavour.

My heartiest congratulations to the winners of the 36th Corporate Excellence Awards and Certificates for their exemplary performance. I would also like to encourage those companies which were eligible but could not win, to continue with their efforts in their quest for excellence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021