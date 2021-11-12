ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (November 11, 2021). ======================================= CONES...
Recorder Report 12 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (November 11, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2600
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2600
Indus                              2650
Bajwa                              2650
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2700
United                             2700
Abdullah Textile                   2650
Indus                              2750
Bajwa                              2750
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2900
Suriya Tex                         2850
United                             2700
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2875
Nadeem Textile                     2850
Indus Dyeing                       2900
Abdullah Textile                   2800
Lucky Cotton                       2750
22/1.
Bajwa                              2900
United                             2800
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2850
26/1.
AL-Karam                           3050
Amin Text                          3000
Shadman Cotton                     3000
Diamond Int'l                      3000
Lucky Cotton                       2950
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2950
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          3150
Al-Karam                           3150
Jubilee Spinning                   3000
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  3150
Lucky Cotton                       3050
Diamond Intl                       3100
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   3000
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3750
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       4100
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           4000
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           3000
Amin                               2950
Indus Dyeing                       3000
Bajwa                              2950
Nadeem Textile                     2950
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3850
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   4350
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   3000
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   3250
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   4600
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   4750
CHEES CONES
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1900
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1850
Super                              1300
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1350
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      2200
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER 
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED
20% CASTINCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Imported                         255.00
Local                            220.00
Rupali                           215.00
75/36/0
Imported                         200.00
Local                            188.00
Rupali                           186.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         250.00
Local                                NA
Rupali                           196.00
100/36/0
Imported                         195.00
Local                            175.00
Rupali                           172.00
100/48/INT
Imported                         210.00
Local                            185.00
Rupali                           180.00
150/48/0
Imported                         190.00
Local                            162.00
Rupali                           160.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         192.00
Local                            165.00
Rupali                           162.00
300/96/0
Imported                         190.00
Local                            160.00
Rupali                           158.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         195.00
Local                            162.00
Rupali                           160.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         190.00
Local                            178.00
150/144/Him
Imported                         215.00
Local                            187.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         220.00
Local                                NA
75/144/Sim
Imported                         250.00
Local                            205.00
FDY
50/24/SD
Imported                         190.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         190.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         200.00
Local                            198.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         200.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         156.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         156.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS)
 + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    179.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     183.00
A. A. Cotton                     183.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        189.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             189.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        193.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               204.00
A. A. Cotton                     205.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     189.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     217.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    228.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    246.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 218.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               220.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                300.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           220.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           240.00
Prima                            235.00
Local (AVG Price)                230.00
30/S
Kcetex                           240.00
Prima                            238.00
Local (AVG Price)                238.00
40/S
Kcetex                           287.00
Prima                            285.00
Local (AVG Price)                275.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           215.00
Local                            200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           220.00
Local                            210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     162.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     167.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     172.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     174.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     187.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     192.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     215.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     280.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           226.00
A. A. Cotton                     220.00
Lucky Cotton                     190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     235.00
IFL                              220.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       238.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            245.00
IFL (52 48)                      246.00
A. A. Cotton                     240.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    252.00
Zainab (Combed)                  254.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            250.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 264.00
Zainab (Combed)                  266.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      260.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          282.00
Stallion                         208.00
K. Nazir                         206.00
Al-Karam                         206.00
AA SML (Carded)                  280.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            270.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 293.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            301.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           316.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             235.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             240.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             255.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             270.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     280.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     290.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       247.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  247.00
I.C.I. Bright                    250.00
Rupali 1.D                       249.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  247.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               247.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      249.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             250.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          251.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                350.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                350.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 350.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      350.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               510.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              510.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day.

Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 04.11.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES

(We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

