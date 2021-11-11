Dollar rockets to 20-month highs after hot US inflation
LONDON: The dollar rose to 20-month highs against the euro and other currencies on Thursday, and the yen fell back towards multi-year lows, after the hottest US inflation reading in a generation encouraged bets on interest rate hikes.
US consumer prices grew last month at their fastest annual pace since 1990, data showed, and traders think the Federal Reserve could respond by lifting interest rates faster than peers in Europe and Japan.
The euro was pummelled, as the European Central Bank is seen lagging on policy tightening.
It slipped further to $1.1459 on Thursday, its lowest since July 2020.
Sterling was also marginally down on Thursday at a new 11-month low of $1.3388, with better-than-expected GDP data in Britain doing little to support the pound.
Fall continues: Pakistan's rupee weakens sharply against US dollar
The yen extended a sharp reversal of recent gains to 114.15 per dollar -- close to the Japanese currency's four-year low of 114.69 reached last month.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars recorded one-month troughs.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.2% to 95.02, its strongest since July 2020.
Analysts said the sharp rise in US government bond yields, including the 30-year Treasury passing 1.5%, was behind the dollar's jump.
"Whether investors will drive the EUR-USD drop towards the next support levels at around $1.1425 and $1.1380 will be the major test for the FX market today," said UniCredit analysts.
"However, this test will likely also depend on the further rise in long-term UST (US Treasury) yields and the consequent additional widening of yield spreads between USTs and German Bunds."
After the surge in Treasury yields, which rise when prices fall, the difference between five-year US yields and yields at the same tenor in Japan and Germany is wider - in favour of Treasuries - than at any time since early 2020.
Emerging-market currencies have also suffered from the dollar's broad rise, with MSCI's EM currencies index suffering its sharpest drop in two months.
A jobs report in Australia showed an unexpected rise in unemployment.
But the Australian and New Zealand dollars slipped, pulled lower by weaker commodity prices.
The Aussie fell 0.4% TO a one-month low of $0.7296 and the kiwi dropped 0.4% at $0.7032.
"From an FX standpoint we are in a stand-off," said Deutsche Bank strategist Alan Ruskin.
"On the dollar we have the classic dilemma - if Fed won't respond to high inflation, it is dollar negative; if the Fed brings forward tightening, it is USD positive. Right now the dollar is broadly stuck between these two worlds."
Engagement with Afghanistan must continue, Qureshi tells Troika Plus meeting
Dollar rockets to 20-month highs after hot US inflation
Govt removes name of TLP chief Saad Rizvi from Fourth Schedule
ADB to help resolve govt-IMF impasse?
Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan
Thousands of Afghans deported from Iran to Taliban rule
More than 50% students between 12 to 18 years administered one dose of Covid vaccine: Umar
Pakistan hope to launch women's PSL, says Ramiz Raja
NCOC approves Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines for children over 12 years
Elon Musk sells $1.1 billion in Tesla shares
Not aware of agreement between govt-TLP, says Rashid
PM Imran likely to visit Dubai if Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final
Read more stories
|Stock
|Price
|
KASB Mod. / Nov 11
KASB Modaraba(KASBM)
|
2.98
▲ 0.57 (23.65%)
|
Pak Gulf Leas. / Nov 11
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
7.55
▲ 0.82 (12.18%)
|
A. Shah Ghazi / Nov 11
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited(AGSML)
|
13.56
▲ 1.00 (7.96%)
|
Quetta Textile / Nov 11
Quetta Textile Mills Limited(QUET)
|
7.13
▲ 0.51 (7.70%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Nov 11
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
435.37
▲ 30.37 (7.50%)
|
Buxly / Nov 11
Buxly Paints Limited(BUXL)
|
163.89
▲ 11.43 (7.50%)
|
Landmark Sp. / Nov 11
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
24.81
▲ 1.73 (7.50%)
|
Pak Engg. / Nov 11
Pakistan Engineering Co Limited(PECO)
|
381.35
▲ 26.60 (7.50%)
|
Shield Corp. / Nov 11
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
273.29
▲ 19.06 (7.50%)
|
Suhail Jute / Nov 11
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
47.73
▲ 3.33 (7.50%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 11
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
0.78
▲ -0.23 (-22.77%)
|
Unicap Mod. / Nov 11
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
2.30
▲ -0.39 (-14.50%)
|
Fauji Food (R) / Nov 11
Fauji Food Limited (R)(FFLR1)
|
2.42
▲ -0.40 (-14.18%)
|
SME Leasing Ltd. / Nov 11
SME Leasing Limited(SLL)
|
3.34
▲ -0.49 (-12.79%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Nov 11
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
7.11
▲ -1.00 (-12.33%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Nov 11
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
9.00
▲ -0.90 (-9.09%)
|
Saudi Pak Leas. / Nov 11
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited(SPLC)
|
1.83
▲ -0.17 (-8.50%)
|
Redco Tex. / Nov 11
Redco Textiles Limited(REDCO)
|
8.01
▲ -0.74 (-8.46%)
|
Popular Islamic Mod. / Nov 11
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
11.11
▲ -0.99 (-8.18%)
|
Bawany Air / Nov 11
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
11.70
▲ -0.99 (-7.80%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Ghani Global Hold. / Nov 11
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
30,210,500
▼ 0.00
|
Service Fab. / Nov 11
Service Fabrics Limited(SERF)
|
19,661,000
▼ 0.00
|
Telecard Ltd. / Nov 11
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
13,963,000
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Nov 11
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
12,886,500
▼ 0.00
|
Waves Singer / Nov 11
Waves Singer Pakistan Limited(WAVES)
|
12,191,000
▼ 0.00
|
Hum Network / Nov 11
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
11,226,000
▼ 0.00
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 11
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
9,706,000
▼ 0.00
|
Byco Petroleum / Nov 11
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited(BYCO)
|
8,170,000
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Food (R) / Nov 11
Fauji Food Limited (R)(FFLR1)
|
7,894,000
▼ 0.00
|
Worldcall / Nov 11
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
7,564,500
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 10
|
173.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 10
|
172.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 10
|
113.88
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 10
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 10
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 10
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 10
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 10
|
4646.71
|
India Sensex / Nov 10
|
60352.82
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 10
|
29106.78
|
Nasdaq / Nov 10
|
15622.71
|
Hang Seng / Nov 10
|
24996.14
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|
Dow Jones / Nov 10
|
36079.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 10
|
16067.83
|
France CAC40 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 10
|
81.55
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 10
|
16080.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 10
|
97310.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 10
|
1851.30
|
Cotton / Nov 10
|
115.05
Comments