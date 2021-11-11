Australia shares likely to track Wall Street lower, NZ edges up

Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, on track for their fourth straight session in the red, likely tracking the overnight tumble on Wall Street as inflation concerns rose amid supply chain constraints.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 20.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark fell 0.14% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% by 2125 GMT.