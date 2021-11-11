ANL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
ASL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
FFL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FNEL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGGL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.93%)
GGL 32.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.54%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.19%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MDTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2%)
MLCF 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.6%)
NETSOL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.22%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
PAEL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
PIBTL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
TELE 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
TRG 132.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.45%)
UNITY 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.76%)
WTL 2.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,851 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (0.12%)
BR30 21,380 Increased By ▲ 40.81 (0.19%)
KSE100 46,738 Increased By ▲ 108.18 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,117 Increased By ▲ 27.85 (0.15%)
Banks, IT stocks drag Indian shares as global inflation worries linger

Reuters 11 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Thursday, dragged by banks and IT stocks, while investor sentiment also slipped on weak global cues stemming from worries over rising inflation.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.33% to 17,957.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.31% to 60,163.28 by 0353 GMT.

Wall Street closed sharply lower overnight, while Asian shares slumped after data showed US consumer prices surged at the fastest pace since 1990 last month.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index fell 0.53% and was on course for its fourth straight session of losses. Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd was down 1.1%.

The Nifty IT index was 0.46% lower, tracking its second straight sessions of losses. Tech Mahindra and Wipro fell about 1.1% each.

Shares of Zomato rose 2.5%, after the company posted quarterly revenue that more than doubled as orders on its food delivery business zoomed.

