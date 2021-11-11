Daska ‘rigging’ case: PML-N leader urges SC to summon PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary general Ahsan Iqbal, on Wednesday, urged Supreme Court (SC) to summon Prime Minister Imran Khan in Daska rigging case, like the apex court summoned him in the Army Public School (APS) 2014 attack case.

Talking to reporters after appearing before Accountability Court in the Narowal Sport City Complex Project (NSCCP) case, he said the apex court needed to take suo motu notice of the rigging in Daska by-election and summon the prime minister and the chief minister Punjab.

“For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a verified report on rigging in the elections,” he said, adding the ECP report on rigging in Daska by-poll had exposed the government’s “dirty tactics”. He said the ECP had obtained all the evidence of rigging in the Daska elections. According to the ECP, civil administration and the police were involved in rigging in Daska by-poll, he said.

He said that free and fair elections in the country in the future would depend upon taking action against those who were held responsible in the ECP report for rigging in the Daska by-poll.

About recently promulgated National Accountability (second and third amendment) ordinance, he said the PTI government had changed the NAB law to hide its corruption. “We will challenge amendment in the court as well as the opposition will strongly oppose it in the joint sitting of the parliament,” he said, adding the NAB second and third amendment ordinance was against the law and constitution.

Iqbal said the main objectives of amendment in the NAB law was to make NAB office, sub-office of prime minister where the chairman NAB works as per the wishes of the prime minister.

He said the chairman NAB had stated that the NAB had recovered Rs821 billion since its inception, while according to the Ministry of Finance the actual amount the NAB had deposited in the federal consolidated fund was just Rs6.5 billion.

The NAB has received a supplementary grant of Rs5.5 billion in the last three years, which means that in real term, the NAB during the last few years, deposited only Rs1 billion, he said. Iqbal said Pakistan was facing the worst administrative crisis.

Earlier, he and the other accused appeared before Accountability Court-III judge Syed Asghar Ali in the NSCCP case. The court marked attendance of all the accused and adjourned hearing of the case till November 30 without proceedings due to lawyers protest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021