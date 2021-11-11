ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Daska ‘rigging’ case: PML-N leader urges SC to summon PM

Fazal Sher 11 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary general Ahsan Iqbal, on Wednesday, urged Supreme Court (SC) to summon Prime Minister Imran Khan in Daska rigging case, like the apex court summoned him in the Army Public School (APS) 2014 attack case.

Talking to reporters after appearing before Accountability Court in the Narowal Sport City Complex Project (NSCCP) case, he said the apex court needed to take suo motu notice of the rigging in Daska by-election and summon the prime minister and the chief minister Punjab.

“For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a verified report on rigging in the elections,” he said, adding the ECP report on rigging in Daska by-poll had exposed the government’s “dirty tactics”. He said the ECP had obtained all the evidence of rigging in the Daska elections. According to the ECP, civil administration and the police were involved in rigging in Daska by-poll, he said.

He said that free and fair elections in the country in the future would depend upon taking action against those who were held responsible in the ECP report for rigging in the Daska by-poll.

About recently promulgated National Accountability (second and third amendment) ordinance, he said the PTI government had changed the NAB law to hide its corruption. “We will challenge amendment in the court as well as the opposition will strongly oppose it in the joint sitting of the parliament,” he said, adding the NAB second and third amendment ordinance was against the law and constitution.

Iqbal said the main objectives of amendment in the NAB law was to make NAB office, sub-office of prime minister where the chairman NAB works as per the wishes of the prime minister.

He said the chairman NAB had stated that the NAB had recovered Rs821 billion since its inception, while according to the Ministry of Finance the actual amount the NAB had deposited in the federal consolidated fund was just Rs6.5 billion.

The NAB has received a supplementary grant of Rs5.5 billion in the last three years, which means that in real term, the NAB during the last few years, deposited only Rs1 billion, he said. Iqbal said Pakistan was facing the worst administrative crisis.

Earlier, he and the other accused appeared before Accountability Court-III judge Syed Asghar Ali in the NSCCP case. The court marked attendance of all the accused and adjourned hearing of the case till November 30 without proceedings due to lawyers protest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court Ahsan iqbal Imran Khan NSCCP Army Public School attack case

Comments

Comments are closed.

Daska ‘rigging’ case: PML-N leader urges SC to summon PM

Tarin urges provinces to lift imported sugar stock

Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan

APS tragedy: SC grills PM over talks with TTP, questions govt’s inaction against killers

Pakistan will host ‘Troika Plus Meeting’ today

IS in Afghanistan ‘under control’, say Taliban

ECC excludes 2 recommendations of STPF 2020-25

Tax Year 2020: Number of individual tax filers grows by 57pc

What’s actually behind closure of nine sugar mills in Sindh?

A ‘fearful’ govt postpones joint sitting of parliament

Registered taxpayers: FBR tax demands yield Rs80.1bn in FY21

Read more stories