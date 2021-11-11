ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
LHC informed: 81 deaths, 19,595 dengue cases reported

Recorder Report 11 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab health department on Wednesday told the Lahore High Court that there were as many as 19,595 confirmed patients of dengue virus with 81 deaths in the province.

The court adjourned the hearing till November 14 in a petition of a bar member Azhar Siddique who questioned the failure of the government to control dengue fever.

The report submitted by the department revealed that 501 new cases of dengue had been reported during the last 24 hours in the province including 380 in Lahore.

A total of 2106 patients had been admitted to hospitals of the province including 1438 of Lahore at least 62 in critical position.

The report claimed that 10044 hotspots had been checked in the province during the last 24 hours including godowns, plant nurseries, graveyards, schools, workshops, mosques, junkyards and tyre shops.

The report further claimed that total bed occupancy of the dengue wards in the public hospitals of Punjab was 2106 out of total capacity of 5523.

