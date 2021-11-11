Don’t do as you please, reform please!

Earlier this week, the spokesperson for finance ministry noted that in case of surplus sugar production in the (just starting) cane crushing season, the government will not repeat mistakes of the past by allowing mills to export. Instead, it plans to procure locally manufactured sugar– likely through TCP and provincial food departments – to build domestic strategic reserves. Are the policymakers finally doing things right, turning over a new leaf in policymaking for the sugar industry?

BR Research had predicted that the PTI government may adopt this strategy, based on several statements by cabinet members laying emphasis on the need to build reserves for food security. The industry also no longer prefers subsidized exports, considering how unpopular these have become in the aftermath of NAB/FIA inquiries, leaving the fate of undisbursed subsidy amount uncertain.

But history suggests that in absence of export, surplus sugar production leads to decline in market prices that in turn causes delays in crushing, and payment of dues to growers in subsequent seasons, setting off a vicious cycle. To that end, government’s decision to procure surplus seems like a wise choice. But it is anything but.

If ex-factory indeed fall, should the government bail out mills through TCP procurement to avoid a future crisis? It will be worthwhile to remember that the damage caused by sugar price spiral of the last two years - is already done in the form of higher value-add prices, which will now be irreversible (see visual). What point is there to protect mills against a sharp decline in local prices due to surplus output, when it will result in zero benefit to the consumers?

Instead, a decline in local prices will take the pressure off the government caused by runaway increase in prices observed over the past two years. PTI must grab this rare opportunity to bring much needed reforms to the regulatory framework, in order to break the endless cycle of surpluses and deficits that lies at the heart of sugar industry. This would require grit and will to introduce politically risky legislation, but at the same time build PTI’s credentials as the party of reform.

First, policymakers must ask why almost every aspect of industry’s operation: license to establish mill, capacity expansion, decision to import or export, purchase price of sugarcane, beginning of crushing season, to fixing of ex-factory price, requires government intervention? No other crop – not even wheat – witnesses so much administrative interference, yet results in little public welfare, given the extreme volatility in sugar prices and industry’s output.

For their part, policy analysts, especially commentators who champion administrative actions, must explain why sugar industry takes so many manhours in public policymaking? From district price controllers to MPAs, cabinet members, and finally even the PM, spend precious manhours trying to manage ‘sugar market’. Although sugar industry’s contribution to the economy is definitely welcome, its indeed a 20th century industry, as described by Dr. Nadeem ul Haque. Why then must there be an Office of Cane Commissioner, a consultation board in every province, and a Sugar Advisory Board at the federal level?

Second, the ruling party – but also Pakistan’s policymakers – must give up its parochial obsession with ‘self-sufficiency’, at least so far as sugar is concerned. Contrary to popular notion, sugarcane is a cash crop, not a food crop, and sugar is certainly not an industry of strategic importance to national security. The industry does not deserve persecuted through witch hunts in the name of accountability, but neither does it deserve protection from foreign competition in the name of ‘industrialisation’ or ‘farmer welfare’.

At current peak global commodity prices, Pakistan total national consumption of sugar would cost no more than $3 billion in imports. The argument of course is not to put local sugar industry out of commission, but to stop the asinine attempts to regulate its output, and instead let private sector imports fill in anticipate supply gap when they arise. Pakistan imports more than fifty percent of locally consumed daals and pulses. Has anyone ever needed to know where those imports come from, who sets their prices, or the identity of the importers?

Third, if they really mean to reform , the government must speak the truth, and also force the opposition to do so. Yes, the industry suffers from high political footprint which is a function of how it generate employment and economic returns in rural areas – a gamble that often pays in election seasons. But if policymakers truly believe breaking this nexus, they must eliminate the perverse incentive structures that enable this behaviour.

For this to happen, the first step must be to remove over regulation. Ban on establishment, and expansion sugar mills are small-minded and outdated. If businesses see commercial sense in establishing mill in ‘erstwhile cotton belt’, let them. Similarly, the requirement for NOCs to relocate mills is inherently uncompetitive, and must be eliminated.

It must be acknowledged that every political party (or their stalwarts) have abused these laws for own benefit. When the Sharif Group in 2016 obtained a special NOC to relocate family mills to south Punjab, it was wrong as it favoured one party over the rest. Yet, when JDW et al, took to court to stop relocation of these rival mills to fertile cane area in Rahim Yar Khan, that was wrong too, as it aimed to eliminate competition. If cane cultivation renders land dry – as some environmentalists tend to believe - impose levies on its cultivation for the negative externalities it causes. Let technology be your guide to determine if it is truly the case.

If mills in some areas are no longer financially viable as the cane grown in home region is low quality, let them die out. If farmers are paid less than an arbitrary floor price due to low sucrose content of their crop, let it be the case so they may shift away to more viable crops in subsequent seasons. It has already happened in central Punjab; just conduct a survey of profitability of ex-cane farmers who shifted away to maize and basmati out of free choice. Give up the obsession of crop zoning.

And finally, ask yourself why Pakistan imports sugar from Al-Khaleej Refinery in UAE – a country with no indigenous sugar cultivation of its own. That’s because forward looking countries established local industries based around the concept of sugar tolling – where raw sugar syrup is imported from as far as Australia – and refined locally to produce refined sugar and other value-added products.

Take away the clutches – both from farmers and milling industry – and let them compete. If high sugar prices means commercial consumers shift to other substitutes like high fructose corn syrup, let that happen too. Stop regulating, stop subsidizing, and definitely – do not turn sugar into a state procurement operation like flour. As if provincial departments have a stellar past record in maintaining wheat stocks, that we are bent on adding another commodity to the list?