ANL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.11%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.76%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
BYCO 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.48%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.79%)
FFL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
FNEL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.53%)
GGGL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
JSCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
KAPCO 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MDTL 2.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.57%)
MLCF 36.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
NETSOL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.76%)
PACE 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
PIBTL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
POWER 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
PRL 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 42.35 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.42%)
TELE 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.27%)
TRG 132.80 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.11%)
UNITY 29.07 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.86%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 42.16 (0.88%)
BR30 21,383 Increased By ▲ 224.51 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,640 Increased By ▲ 239.71 (0.52%)
KSE30 18,100 Increased By ▲ 116.68 (0.65%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares fall for third day as miners drag on China worries

Reuters 10 Nov 2021

Australian shares ended in the red for a third straight session on Wednesday, dragged by mining stocks as iron ore prices plunged due to the Chinese property sector's worsening liquidity crisis.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.14% down at 7,423.9, having lost 0.24% on Tuesday.

Asian stock markets were tugged lower by fresh concerns about the solvency of property developers and high factory inflation in China, Australia's largest trading partner, which also led to a fall in iron ore and copper futures.

That resulted in the Australian metals and mining index shedding 1.9%, with BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue dropping between 1.7% and 2.7% each.

Energy stocks tumbled 1.1% despite strength in crude prices, with Woodside Petroleum leading losses.

"We've had a couple of days of gains for resources but it looks to be unwinding a little bit at the moment, and we seem to be taking it in turns with the banks," said Henry Jennings, senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcus Today Financial Newsletter.

"Today's the day that the banks are better and the resources are easier, but it is really on the back of those moves in Dalian iron ore futures."

Financials edged up 0.7%, recouping some of Tuesday's losses. The country's No. 2 lender National Australia Bank led gains in its best session in a year, soaring 4.4%, after multiple brokerages raised their price targets on the bank's stock.

The other three of the "Big Four" banks also closed in the black, rising between 0.1% and 0.8%.

Healthcare and tech heavyweights Cochlear and Afterpay shed 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively, as high-risk, high-growth sector stocks were sold off during the session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.52% to 13,022.46, marking its worst intraday drop in more than a week.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares fall for third day as miners drag on China worries

Trade policy framework approved

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Pakistan partially vaccinates 50% of its eligible population against Covid-19

Official spot rate hits all-time high

Court grants physical remand of three suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

$700m ready for Covid-19 vaccines: Zukhov meets Ayub, says ADB plans to give $10bn in 5 years

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

Transfer of PCSI to NFSRD: Cabinet directs MoC to initiate summary

Civil servants urged to uphold highest morals, ethics

Read more stories