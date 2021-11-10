ANL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.52%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.33%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
FCCL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
FFL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
FNEL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.72%)
GGGL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GGL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.37%)
NETSOL 116.75 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.86%)
PACE 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.49%)
PAEL 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.88%)
PIBTL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
POWER 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.74%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.48%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.98%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.04%)
TELE 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.43%)
TRG 132.65 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.99%)
UNITY 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.09%)
WTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.04%)
KSE100 46,725 Increased By ▲ 325.54 (0.7%)
KSE30 18,106 Increased By ▲ 122.41 (0.68%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares edge higher but inflation fears nag

Reuters 10 Nov 2021

Australian shares edged higher on Wednesday, supported by gold stocks and financials, though lower metal prices weighed on the heavyweight mining sector, while an overnight drop in Wall Street amid inflationary risks further dampened risk appetite.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.23% at 7,451.40, as of 0010 GMT.

Financial stocks, which were the top boost in the benchmark index, rose as much as 1.2%. National Australia Bank Ltd led the gains with a 2.9% jump, followed by Janus Henderson Group PLC climbing 1.7%.

Top lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group jumped between 0.5% and 1.5%.

Australian gold stocks gained up to 1.06%, as bullion climbed to the highest level since early September after US inflation worries lifted its safe-haven appeal.

Gold explorer Resolute Mining Ltd climbed 4.65% while Alkane Resources Ltd advanced 3.23%.

Among the laggards, heavyweight mining sector fell 1.4%, followed by Perenti Global Ltd and ioneer Ltd losing 3.55% and 5.1%, respectively.

Overnight, copper prices retreated on deepening debt crisis in China's property sector, while iron ore futures fell 1%.

Global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto shed as much as 2% each as iron ore futures trade near a 12-month low.

Technology stocks dropped 1% with Nearmap Ltd losing 3.98%, followed by a 2.21% drop in Afterpay Ltd shares.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.7% lower to 13,000.99, marking its worst intraday drop in five weeks.

Payments platform Pushpay Holdings fell 19% after the company reported a lower-than-expected total procession volume growth.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares edge higher but inflation fears nag

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Transfer of PCSI to NFSRD: Cabinet directs MoC to initiate summary

Official spot rate hits all-time high

Civil servants urged to uphold highest morals, ethics

$700m ready for Covid-19 vaccines: Zukhov meets Ayub, says ADB plans to give $10bn in 5 years

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

PSEs big revenue drag: Country’s 25pc cos are ‘zombie’ firms: FBR

Q1 ends with budget deficit of 0.8pc of GDP

Tarin rejects ‘speculations’

Read more stories