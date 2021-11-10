National Assembly: Govt suffers defeat over 2 bills

ISLAMABAD: The government has to face embarrassment in the National Assembly, on Tuesday, when it was defeated on two private members' bills ,including a bill which seeks to restrict an elected member for seven years not to contest the next election on any other party's symbol.

The House on private members' day passed "The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2020", while 11 bills were introduced and three bills were referred to joint-sitting of the Parliament for passage as not passed by the Senate within 90 days. However, the government faced defeat on two bills due to lack of its numerical strength of the treasury members as challenged by the opposition.

When Syed Javed Husnain of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) sought permission from the deputy speaker to introduce, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article -63-A), seeking prevention of turncoats, which was opposed by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari.

According to the bill, "Notwithstanding anything contained in the Constitution, any person who contest an election on the symbol of any political party shall not contest an election on the symbol of another political party for the period of seven years."

However, Bokhari opposed the bill, terming it as against the Constitution and democratic norms, adding that every person has the right to join any political party. When Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri got voice voting from the members for permission to introduce the bill.

The opposition challenged the voice voting on the bill and consequently, the chair conducted voting for counting by standing on the seats. After voting, there were 117 votes in the favour of the bill and 104 votes against it.

The chair then referred the bill to relevant committee of the house for further deliberation. On another bill, when a PTI member, Asma Qadeer got permission to introduce "The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021" in the house, the opposition challenged the voice voting.

The chair asked for counting vote by standing on the seats. It was observed the strength of opposition members increased as some more senior opposition members including Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilwal Bhutto-Zardari entered the house after meeting of the joint opposition.

After counting, the deputy speaker intentionally did not announce the exact number of votes in favour and against the bill and stated: "Majority of the members are against the bill." However, the PML-N secretary general, Ahsan Iqbal, through a tweet, claimed that the opposition got 127 votes against the government's 78.

The PTI's female lawmaker's bill was related to prevention of derogatory remarks against women on social media. The PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq while speaking stated that after the defeat the government has lost its moral high ground to remain in power and it should resign.

The House also passed, "Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill" 2020 moved by Abdul Qadir Patel of the PPP for passage, "Provided that a civil servant holding dual nationality or citizenship of any foreign country shall not be entitled for appointment."

As many as 11 bills, which were introduced in the House were: (i) The International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Bill, 2021, (ii) The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021, (iii) (Amendment in Article- 63-A), (iv) The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021, (v) The National Commission for Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2021, (vi) The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 202 , (vii) The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021] (Amendment in Article- 168), (viii) The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021] (Amendment in Article- 62) (ix) The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021, (x) The Microfinance Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and (xi) The ICT Rights of Persons with Disability (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Three bills which were referred to the joint-siting of the parliament are, (i) the Al-Karam International Institute Bill, 2020, (ii) the Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Bill, 2021, and (iii) the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Earlier, opposition members welcomed by thumping desks the PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah who recently got released on bail.

The members of the House also welcomed a delegation from Azerbaijan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has assured Pakistan's complete support to the people of Azerbaijan in every thick and thin. The foreign minister said Pakistan and Azerbaijan share common views on international fora.

He said Azerbaijan is a part of OIC Contact Group on Kashmir where it plays an active role to support Pakistan on the issue. PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also welcomed the delegation and acknowledged Azerbaijan's unflinching support to Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.

