Nov 10, 2021
England cricket team to tour Pakistan in Sept-Oct

Muhammad Saleem 10 Nov 2021

LAHORE: England will play two additional men’s Twenty20 Internationals to the five T20Is originally planned when they will tour Pakistan in September/October 2022, England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Tom Harrison announced Tuesday following his meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja.

The men’s side will then return to Pakistan in November/December at the back of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 to play three Tests, which will form part of the ICC World Test Championship.

ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison said, “Myself and ECB’s Senior Director Martin Darlow visited Lahore to talk face to face with the PCB around some of the things that have happened over the past few weeks, leading to the cancelation of our tour in October. We also wanted to discuss the future as the two boards have a historic relationship and want to move the agenda towards a forward-looking one as opposed to one looking back. We’re happy to announce that we’ll play two extra white-ball T20Is on our men’s tour of Pakistan in Sept/October 2022. We will then return after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia to complete the Test match element of that tour.” About his meeting with PCB Chairman, he said, “We also talked with our colleagues at the PCB around pathway engagement, how we can support proposals around the women’s game and some interesting ideas around the domestic agenda here in Pakistan.”

