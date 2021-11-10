ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
PM urges world to help avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

APP 10 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday referring to the World Food Programme (WFP) alert regarding the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan urged the international community to help avert the crisis.

“Pakistan will continue to provide all possible relief but the international community must act now,” he wrote on twitter.

The international community has moral obligation to avert this humanitarian disaster confronting the Afghan people, he added.

“I have been warning of this humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Now WFP chief issues alert,” Imran Khan remarked.

The Prime Minister, in his twitter post, also attached the link of a BBC News report as well as an image, which showed Afghan standing in a queue to get food provided by the world organisations like World Food Programme (WFP).

According to the BBC News report, the WFP was faced with having to raise its supplies to Afghanistan to help more than 22 million people.

“If the weather is as bad as experts are predicting this winter, the expectation is that large numbers will be threatened with acute hunger and widespread famine,” it added.

The weather is turning from early autumn warmth to a sharp chill. Several areas are reporting drought, which adds to the sense of growing catastrophe.

At Maidan Wardak, 50 miles west of Kabul, a crowd of several hundred men had gathered in the hope of getting flour from an official distribution point. The flour was provided by the WFP, the report mentioned.

