ANL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.67%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.51%)
ASL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.82%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.33%)
FCCL 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.08%)
FFBL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
FFL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-6.87%)
FNEL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.58%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.23%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.41%)
MLCF 36.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
NETSOL 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-4.12%)
PACE 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.85%)
PAEL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.87%)
POWER 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.44%)
PRL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.11%)
PTC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.39%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 41.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
TELE 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.39%)
TRG 128.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.22 (-3.91%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-6.72%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.26%)
KSE100 46,423 Decreased By ▼ -691.98 (-1.47%)
KSE30 17,986 Decreased By ▼ -272.25 (-1.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan eases as traders await inflation data; HK dollar nears 7.8

Reuters 09 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan pulled back on Tuesday after touching an 11-day peak in early trade, but moves were muted as traders focused on upcoming inflation data from the US and China for clues to the timing of interest rate hikes.

Traders said while there was little room for a clear break higher given broad dollar strength, the yuan continued to enjoy short-term support after stronger-than-expected trade data released on Sunday.

"There's still upside pressure from FX sales toward the year end, so we're bullish on the yuan and could see it touching June highs. The Fed may not hike as quickly as imagined," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

For its part, China's central bank will likely move cautiously on loosening monetary policy to bolster the economy, as slowing economic growth and soaring factory inflation fuel concerns over stagflation, policy sources and analysts said.

Before the market open, the People's Bank of China set the yuan's daily midpoint at 6.3903 per dollar prior to market open, its firmest in nearly two weeks.

That helped spot yuan to strengthen in early trade after opening at 6.3912 per dollar, pushing it to a top of 6.3888. By midday it had softened to 6.3958 per dollar, 28 pips weaker than Monday's late session close.

Offshore yuan also weakened to trade at 6.3936 per dollar from Monday's close of 6.3886.

A softening of the Hong Kong dollar echoed the weaker yuan. It was trading at 7.7902, moving closer to the psychologically key 7.8 level. Weakness in both currencies stood in contrast to a rally in emerging market counterparts.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho in Hong Kong, said indebted Chinese property developers affected by intensifying worries over a liquidity crisis in the sector might be selling Hong Kong dollars to help them cope.

"Potentially these developers could attempt to sell their property development projects in HK to acquire the funding to repay the USD bond," he said in a note. "If the HKD spot was flow driven, the HKD selling should prove to be short-lived and HKD spot will likely be capped below 7.80 handle."

A think-tank under China's powerful state council met real estate developers and banks in the southern city of Shenzhen on Monday, a source with direct knowledge of the meeting told Reuters.

Beleaguered China Evergrande Group faces a hard deadline for more than $148 million in bond interest payments on Wednesday.

China Yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China's yuan eases as traders await inflation data; HK dollar nears 7.8

Parliamentarians briefed TTP: peace talks held with only splinter groups

Afghan foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate falls to 0.94% as pandemic subsides

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

NA passes 7 bills

Higher gas/RLNG rates: Punjab-based textile industry to resist govt move

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

UK to add Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin to approved vaccine list

ECP orders Balochistan govt to provide details of LG polls in two weeks

Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Read more stories