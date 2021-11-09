ANL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.67%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.51%)
ASL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.82%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.33%)
FCCL 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.08%)
FFBL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
FFL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-6.87%)
FNEL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.58%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.23%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.41%)
MLCF 36.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-5.08%)
NETSOL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.79 (-4.04%)
PACE 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.85%)
PAEL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.87%)
POWER 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.44%)
PRL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.11%)
PTC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.39%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.47%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.11%)
TELE 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.34%)
TRG 128.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.22 (-3.91%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-6.72%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.26%)
BR100 4,808 Decreased By ▼ -121.13 (-2.46%)
BR30 21,112 Decreased By ▼ -840.05 (-3.83%)
KSE100 46,440 Decreased By ▼ -674.74 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,995 Decreased By ▼ -263.58 (-1.44%)
Markets

Australia shares end lower as financials slide on NAB warning

Reuters 09 Nov 2021

Australian shares ended lower in choppy trading on Tuesday as National Australia Bank's warning on margins spurred a selloff in the financial sector and offset gains in mining stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended the session down 0.24% at 7,434.2, after having lost 0.06% on Monday.

Bank stocks that comprise about a third of the index fell 1%, as NAB lost 0.8% after flagging continued pressure on lending margins in fiscal 2022 despite topping annual profit estimates.

That caused the other three major Australian banks to fall between 1.2% and 1.6%.

"NAB's bumper cash profit has failed to impress investors, who are possibly giving more weightage to the bank's expectations for FY22," said Kunal Sawhney, CEO of equity research firm Kalkine Group.

Last week, rival Westpac Banking Corp also fueled investor anxiety after revealing it had to take a big margin hit in order to grow its mortgage business.

Energy stocks slid 1% as sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos fell 1.2% and 1.3%, respectively.

The country's miners, however, rose 1.4% to mark their steepest climb in more than three weeks on strong copper prices, which were buoyed by the passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in the United States.

BHP Group, which has the largest copper exposure among the country's top miners, added 1%. Fortescue Metals Group firmed 1.8%, while iron ore miner Rio Tinto lost 0.2% as the commodity's price fell.

Newcrest Mining, Australia's biggest listed gold producer, declined 1.6% after floating plans to buy Pretium Resources in a deal valuing the Canadian miner at $2.80 billion.

Other gold stocks climbed 0.7% as bullion prices scaled a two-month high, bolstered by a retreat in the US dollar and persistent inflation concerns.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index reversed early losses to end 0.38% higher at 13,090.58.

