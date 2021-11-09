ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
Governor for electoral reforms to end rigging in elections

Recorder Report 09 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Terming electoral reforms as the way to make the general elections transparent once for all, Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that the egoistic politics of political opponents is not in the interest of democracy and the nation.

“The government is taking practical steps to save the people from problems like inflation and unemployment,” the Governor said while talking to delegations from different districts at Governor House Lahore.

“The opposition parties have no vision and there is no threat to the government from the divided opposition but the opposition will definitely suffer,” he said, adding: “Now is the time for the opposition to abandon the policy of taking to the streets and focus on strengthening the democracy in the country.”

He maintained that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf has saved the country from economic bankruptcy. As far as inflation is concerned, the government has provided a relief package of Rs 120 billion under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that in the coming days, the government will take further steps to control inflation and provide maximum relief to the people.

Later, Governor in a tweet strongly condemned the increase in the number of Indian police force in occupied Kashmir and the incidents of targeting Kashmiris. He said that Indian security forces cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris with guns and bullets.

The Kashmiri people are in high spirits. They will continue their struggle against terrorist India. He said that Kashmir will be free one day and Pakistani nation also stand united with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

