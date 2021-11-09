ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 09 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 245,744 tonnes of cargo comprising 145,512 tonnes of import cargo and 100,232 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending on Monday.

The total import cargo of 145,512 comprised of 85,888 tonnes of containerized cargo, 169 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,755 tonnes of MAP, 6,731 tonnes of Sugar, 2,495 tonnes of Wheat and 46,474 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 100,232 tonnes comprised of 65,548, tonnes of containerized cargo, 34,684 tonnes of Clinkers. Nearly 11160 containers comprising of 6245 containers import and 4915 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1757 of 20’s and 1988 of 40’s loaded while 300 of 20’s and 106 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1012 of 20’s and 1801 of 40’s loaded containers while 125 of 20’s and 88 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 06 ships namely, Castor Leader, Northern Guard, M.T Quetta, Cma Cgm Otello, GT Star, Ts Singapore have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 04 ships namely, Celsius Naples, Nemo, Castor Leader and Grace have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Some 10 cargoes namely, Lilac Ray, Ital Lirica, Merry Star, Teera Bhum, KMTC Delhi, Uranus J, Bay Sprit, Marmotas, OOCL Gu Angzhou and Ikan Senyur were expected to arrive at the same day.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by twelve ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Safmarine Nyassa, Teera Bhum and Al-Soor-II left the port on Monday morning, while three more ships, Cosco Japan, Chembulk Barcelona and Sunbird Arrow are expected to sail from QICT, EVTL and MW-1 on today in the afternoon (.

Cargo throughput of 171,311 tonnes, comprising 133,485 tonnes imports cargo and 37,826 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 6,428 Containers (4,532 TEUs Imports and 1,896 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours (.)

There are 21 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, MSC Nicole, Northern Precision, Da Dan Xia, Kiran China, Gas Zeus and Liwa-V carrying Containers, General Cargo, Coal, LPG and Gas oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, PQEPT, SSGC and FOTCO respectively on Monday, 8th November, while a gas carrier ‘Mesaimeer’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and four more ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Maersk Kensington, MSC Rania and Bi Jia Shan with Containers and Wheat are due to arrive on Tuesday, 9th November-2021.

Import Port Qasim Karachi Port export

