ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
ASL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
GGL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.73%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.71%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.88%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
NETSOL 118.69 Decreased By ▼ -8.56 (-6.73%)
PACE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
POWER 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
PTC 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.77%)
TRG 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.33%)
WTL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.37%)
BR100 4,929 Decreased By ▼ -40.26 (-0.81%)
BR30 21,952 Decreased By ▼ -260.49 (-1.17%)
KSE100 47,115 Decreased By ▼ -180.76 (-0.38%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -97.25 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares struggle for direction

Reuters 09 Nov 2021

LONDON: European stocks hit pause on Monday after a record run as investors treaded cautiously ahead of US inflation data, while a clutch of disappointing earnings countered the impact of a rise in oil stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.04% after hitting intra-day record highs on Friday.

Asian markets ended slightly higher even as the mood was wary on expectations of another high reading for US consumer prices, due to tightness in the labour market combined with dislocation in global supply chains.

“After the busy session last week, the clock has gone back to zero as we’re looking at months and months before monetary policy is changed, if at all,” said David Madden, markets analyst at Equiti Capital.

“It’s the best of both worlds: US, UK, and euro zone economies are recovering at a decent rate, and we’re not expecting any major change from the ECB, Bank of England, or Fed for some time.”

European equities hit new highs every day last week following upbeat US payrolls data, positive update from US drugmaker Pfizer on its COVID-19 pill and a strong earnings season so far.

However, major regional indexes including France’s CAC 40 , Germany’s DAX and UK’s FTSE drifted slightly into the red on Monday even as ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane said inflation would ease next year and remain weak in the near term.

Oil stocks rose 1.5% and were the top gainers in Europe, as crude prices firmed after the passing of US infrastructure bill on Saturday, and as Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Aramco raised its crude selling price.

Richemont advanced 2.5% after news reports that activist hedge fund Third Point had built a stake in the luxury goods firm.

The biggest decliner was consumer goods group Henkel , which dropped 5.6% after trimming its full-year forecast and saying it could not fully compensate for a spike in input prices.

French conglomerate Bouygues shed 4.8% following its 7.1 billion euro deal to buy technical services group Equans from Engie.

UK’s Playtech gained 2.3% after the online gambling software developer received a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder Gopher Investments.

Frankfurt-listed shares of Tesla dropped 6.3% after Twitter users said “yes” to Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s proposal to sell 10% of his stock in the company.

European shares ECB David Madden STOXX 600

Comments

Comments are closed.

European shares struggle for direction

Parliamentarians briefed TTP: peace talks held with only splinter groups

Fed turns focus to rate debate

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

Challenges of hoarding, profiteering: PM chairs meeting on prices

NA passes 7 bills

Higher gas/RLNG rates: Punjab-based textile industry to resist govt move

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

England cricket chief flies to Pakistan to restore relations

Cricket: Australia to visit Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Read more stories