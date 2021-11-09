ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
ASL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
GGL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.73%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.71%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.88%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
NETSOL 118.69 Decreased By ▼ -8.56 (-6.73%)
PACE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
POWER 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
PTC 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.77%)
TRG 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.33%)
WTL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.37%)
BR100 4,929 Decreased By ▼ -40.26 (-0.81%)
BR30 21,952 Decreased By ▼ -260.49 (-1.17%)
KSE100 47,115 Decreased By ▼ -180.76 (-0.38%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -97.25 (-0.53%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 09 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd       05-11-2021   09-11-2021   260%(iii)     03-11-2021
Avanceon Ltd#                      03-11-2021   10-11-2021                                10-11-2021
Bata Pakistan Ltd                  08-11-2021   10-11-2021   1000%(i)      04-11-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                    08-11-2021   11-11-2021   NIL                          11-11-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd        09-11-2021   11-11-2021   1870%(iii)    05-11-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd            09-11-2021   11-11-2021   345%(i)       05-11-2021
EFU Life Assurance Ltd             09-11-2021   11-11-2021   15%(iii)      05-11-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.   09-11-2021   11-11-2021   20%(iii)      05-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd       09-11-2021   11-11-2021   37.50%(iii)   05-11-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                       10-11-2021   12-11-2021   45%(iii)      08-11-2021
Atlas Honda Ltd                    10-11-2021   12-11-2021   120%(i)       08-11-2021
Nestle Pakistan Ltd                10-11-2021   12-11-2021   800%(ii)      08-11-2021
Allied Bank Ltd                    10-11-2021   12-11-2021   20%(iii)      08-11-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                        10-11-2021   12-11-2021   17.50%(i)     08-11-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd#       09-11-2021   15-11-2021                                15-11-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd          11-11-2021   15-11-2021   15%(iii)      09-11-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd                    12-11-2021   16-11-2021   15%(i)        10-11-2021
Saif Power Ltd                     12-11-2021   16-11-2021   20%(i)        10-11-2021
TPL Properties Ltd                 11-11-2021   17-11-2021   20%B          09-11-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd#                   15-11-2021   17-11-2021                                17-11-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd              11-11-2021   18-11-2021   18.063754%B   09-11-2021
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-II Power Holding Ltd         12-11-2021   19-11-2021
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd    13-11-2021   20-11-2021   NIL                          20-11-2021
East West Insurance Company Ltd#   14-11-2021   20-11-2021                                20-11-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.**                 15-11-2021   21-11-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                        16-11-2021   22-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd#    18-11-2021   22-11-2021                                22-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd                    16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                          23-11-2021
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba             16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                          23-11-2021
Treet Corporation Ltd              16-11-2021   23-11-2021   10%(F)        12-11-2021     23-11-2021
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd     18-11-2021   25-11-2021   20.50%(F)     16-11-2021     25-11-2021
Bawany Air Products Ltd            19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                          25-11-2021
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd         19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                          25-11-2021
Dadex Eternit Ltd                  19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                          26-11-2021
Ghani Value Glass Ltd              19-11-2021   26-11-2021   60%(F)        17-11-2021     26-11-2021
Loads Ltd                          19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                          26-11-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd     19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                          26-11-2021
United Distributors Pakistan Ltd   20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                          26-11-2021
First Punjab Modaraba              20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                          26-11-2021
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd       20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                          26-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd#                   20-11-2021   26-11-2021                                26-11-2021
Johnson & Phillips(Pakistan) Ltd   20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                          27-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd                    20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                          27-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd        20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                          27-11-2021
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd           20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                          27-11-2021
Aruj Industries Ltd                21-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                          27-11-2021
SG Allied Businesses Ltd           24-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                          27-11-2021
S.G. Power Ltd                     24-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                          27-11-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd                        17-11-2021   28-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd          25-11-2021   28-11-2021   NIL                          26-11-2021
Shakarganj Ltd                     23-11-2021   30-11-2021                                30-11-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills L Imited         26-11-2021   02-12-2021   6%R*          24-11-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd         23-11-2021   06-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba              11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5%(F)         09-12-2021     21-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd              23-12-2021   30-12-2021   900%(F)       21-12-2021     30-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/- per share *

Book Closure for Sub-Division of face value of Shares

from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- per share **

