KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 05-11-2021 09-11-2021 260%(iii) 03-11-2021
Avanceon Ltd# 03-11-2021 10-11-2021 10-11-2021
Bata Pakistan Ltd 08-11-2021 10-11-2021 1000%(i) 04-11-2021
Summit Bank Ltd 08-11-2021 11-11-2021 NIL 11-11-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 1870%(iii) 05-11-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 345%(i) 05-11-2021
EFU Life Assurance Ltd 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 15%(iii) 05-11-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 20%(iii) 05-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 37.50%(iii) 05-11-2021
MCB Bank Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 45%(iii) 08-11-2021
Atlas Honda Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 120%(i) 08-11-2021
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 800%(ii) 08-11-2021
Allied Bank Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 20%(iii) 08-11-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 17.50%(i) 08-11-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd# 09-11-2021 15-11-2021 15-11-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd 11-11-2021 15-11-2021 15%(iii) 09-11-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd 12-11-2021 16-11-2021 15%(i) 10-11-2021
Saif Power Ltd 12-11-2021 16-11-2021 20%(i) 10-11-2021
TPL Properties Ltd 11-11-2021 17-11-2021 20%B 09-11-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd# 15-11-2021 17-11-2021 17-11-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 11-11-2021 18-11-2021 18.063754%B 09-11-2021
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-II Power Holding Ltd 12-11-2021 19-11-2021
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 13-11-2021 20-11-2021 NIL 20-11-2021
East West Insurance Company Ltd# 14-11-2021 20-11-2021 20-11-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.** 15-11-2021 21-11-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 16-11-2021 22-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd# 18-11-2021 22-11-2021 22-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 NIL 23-11-2021
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 NIL 23-11-2021
Treet Corporation Ltd 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 10%(F) 12-11-2021 23-11-2021
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 18-11-2021 25-11-2021 20.50%(F) 16-11-2021 25-11-2021
Bawany Air Products Ltd 19-11-2021 25-11-2021 NIL 25-11-2021
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 19-11-2021 25-11-2021 NIL 25-11-2021
Dadex Eternit Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Ghani Value Glass Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 60%(F) 17-11-2021 26-11-2021
Loads Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
United Distributors Pakistan Ltd 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
First Punjab Modaraba 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd# 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 26-11-2021
Johnson & Phillips(Pakistan) Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Aruj Industries Ltd 21-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
SG Allied Businesses Ltd 24-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
S.G. Power Ltd 24-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd 17-11-2021 28-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 25-11-2021 28-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Shakarganj Ltd 23-11-2021 30-11-2021 30-11-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills L Imited 26-11-2021 02-12-2021 6%R* 24-11-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd 23-11-2021 06-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba 11-12-2021 20-12-2021 5%(F) 09-12-2021 21-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900%(F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/- per share *
Book Closure for Sub-Division of face value of Shares
from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- per share **
