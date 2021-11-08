ANL 18.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.3%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.19%)
GGL 36.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.72%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
KAPCO 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
KEL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
MDTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
MLCF 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
NETSOL 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.98%)
PACE 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
PAEL 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.99%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
POWER 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
PRL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
SNGP 42.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.2%)
TELE 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.66%)
TRG 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.45%)
UNITY 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
WTL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
BR100 4,968 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.01%)
BR30 22,265 Increased By ▲ 52.04 (0.23%)
KSE100 47,393 Increased By ▲ 97.21 (0.21%)
KSE30 18,373 Increased By ▲ 17.89 (0.1%)
Australia shares flat as strong miners temper losses in healthcare

Reuters 08 Nov 2021

Australian shares were flat on Monday, as heavy losses among healthcare firms, consumers and banks were partially offset by gains in energy and miners, with Stanmore Resources soaring 24% on deal to buy BHP Group's stake in its metallurgical coal unit.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at 7,456.7, as at 0023 GMT. Heavyweight mining sector advanced 1.7%, with global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto climbing 1.8% and 0.9%, respectively.

Shares of Stanmore Resources notched their best intraday session since August 2016 after the coal miner agreed to buy BHP Group's 80% stake in the metallurgical join venture, BHP Mitsui Coal, for up to $1.35 billion.

Energy firms added nearly 2%, marking their best session in two weeks, with heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd gaining 2.7% each, as oil prices gained on renewed supply concerns.

Among losers, healthcare firms gave up a percent and marked their worst day in three weeks, with heavyweights CSL Ltd and ASX-listed shares of Resmed Inc losing 1% and 2.4%, respectively.

Australia is set to begin administering booster shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from Monday as virus restrictions in its largest city, Sydney, eased.

Consumers were also among the top drags on the benchmark, with gambling machine maker Aristocrat Leisure the top loser at 4.4% after its buyout target, UK's Playtech Plc , received a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder, Gopher Investments.

Retail conglomerate Wesfarmers declined as much as 1.1% after the company inked its $565 million buyout deal with Australian Pharmaceutical Industries, while API shares advanced 3%.

Among banks, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group was the top loser, declining nearly 3% and marking its worst in more than five weeks.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged higher to 13,086.77, its highest in nearly two weeks.

Australian shares

