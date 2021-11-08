Australia shares flat as strong miners temper losses in healthcare

Australian shares were flat on Monday, as heavy losses among healthcare firms, consumers and banks were partially offset by gains in energy and miners, with Stanmore Resources soaring 24% on deal to buy BHP Group's stake in its metallurgical coal unit.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at 7,456.7, as at 0023 GMT. Heavyweight mining sector advanced 1.7%, with global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto climbing 1.8% and 0.9%, respectively.

Shares of Stanmore Resources notched their best intraday session since August 2016 after the coal miner agreed to buy BHP Group's 80% stake in the metallurgical join venture, BHP Mitsui Coal, for up to $1.35 billion.

Energy firms added nearly 2%, marking their best session in two weeks, with heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd gaining 2.7% each, as oil prices gained on renewed supply concerns.

Among losers, healthcare firms gave up a percent and marked their worst day in three weeks, with heavyweights CSL Ltd and ASX-listed shares of Resmed Inc losing 1% and 2.4%, respectively.

Australia is set to begin administering booster shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from Monday as virus restrictions in its largest city, Sydney, eased.

Consumers were also among the top drags on the benchmark, with gambling machine maker Aristocrat Leisure the top loser at 4.4% after its buyout target, UK's Playtech Plc , received a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder, Gopher Investments.

Retail conglomerate Wesfarmers declined as much as 1.1% after the company inked its $565 million buyout deal with Australian Pharmaceutical Industries, while API shares advanced 3%.

Among banks, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group was the top loser, declining nearly 3% and marking its worst in more than five weeks.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged higher to 13,086.77, its highest in nearly two weeks.