Australia shares set to open higher, NZ gains

Australian shares are likely to open higher on Monday, fuelled by a record-breaking session on Wall Street on Friday as all three major indexes closed at record levels on strong US jobs report and positive sentiment surrounding corporate earnings.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 2.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark added 0.4% on Friday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% on Monday.