ANL 18.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.3%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.19%)
GGL 36.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.72%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
KAPCO 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
KEL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
MDTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
MLCF 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
NETSOL 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.98%)
PACE 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
PAEL 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.99%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
POWER 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
PRL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
SNGP 42.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.2%)
TELE 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.66%)
TRG 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.45%)
UNITY 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
WTL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
BR100 4,968 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.01%)
BR30 22,265 Increased By ▲ 52.04 (0.23%)
KSE100 47,393 Increased By ▲ 97.39 (0.21%)
KSE30 18,374 Increased By ▲ 18.2 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises after Aramco raises crude selling price

Reuters 08 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil producer Aramco raised the official selling price for its crude, suggesting demand remains strong at a time of tighter supplies.

Brent crude was up by 90 cents or 1.1% at $83.64 a barrel, after dropping nearly 2% last week. US oil gained 87 cents or 1.1% to $82.14, having declined almost 3% through Friday.

Aramco late on Friday raised its December official selling price to Asia for its Arab light crude to $2.70 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai crude, up $1.40 from this month.

The move by Aramco suggests "demand remains strong" as the OPEC producer and other major oil exporters keep the reins on supply, ANZ Research said in a note.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, together known as OPEC+, agreed last week to stick to their plan to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day from December.

US President Joe Biden had called on OPEC+ to produce more barrels to dampen rising prices and on Saturday said his administration has "other tools" to deal with the higher price of oil.

Elsewhere, China's oil imports slumped in October to the lowest in three years, as state-owned refiners withheld purchases due to higher prices, while independent refiners were restrained by limited quotas for bringing in crude.

Oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises after Aramco raises crude selling price

Pakistan-Iran trade likely to increase to $5bn in next 5 yrs

Sentiment remains bullish

JI moves SC seeking probe against those named in Pandora Papers

Global price hike: Country fared 'relatively better': PM

Law Div vets Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Minimum tax computation: LHC issues contempt notice to FBR

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Karachi court extends physical remand of PPP MPA

Pakistan Media University plan put on the back burner

Read more stories