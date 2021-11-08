ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

'Numbers never lie,' says Tarin

APP 08 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Sunday said that various economic indicators clearly show that the country's progress by all accounts was on rise.

"Numbers never lie," the advisor said while indicating towards progress in various sectors of economy including agriculture, manufacturing, exports and tax collection. He said the country was now sugar surplus, besides producing huge surplus in rice, maize and cotton.

"Numbers never lie; our progress by all accounts is on rise, i.e., agriculture, manufacturing, exports and tax collection. We are now a sugar surplus country. Also producing huge surplus in rice, maize and cotton," the advisor tweeted.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson to Finance Minister, Muzammil Aslam said economy of the country was moving on right direction and deplored that media was misleading the masses. In a statement issued here, he said the inflation was rising all across the world for last four months.

IMF validating data, negotiations moving in right direction: Tarin

Quoting the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) report, he said the prices of food and beverages increased by 3.9 percent in September and October whereas the prices of edible oil witnessed an increase of 9.6 percent. The prices of dairy products were also increased by 2.6 percent, according to the report.

Muzammil Aslam said after Covid-19, the whole world was facing hard times, adding that it was misleading to say that the difficult situation was faced only in Pakistan. Pakistan's economy was growing fast, he said, adding that in October Pakistan's exports grew by 17.5 percent which was highest in the last eight years. For the first time in Pakistan's history, the export target would reach US $ 30 billion this year.

During July-October textile exports increased to US $ 6 billion whereas tax revenues were increased by 37 percent. In last four months, the government had collected Rs151 billion in income tax and cotton production was also increased by 81 percent. Muzammil Aslam said the industry had also grown by 12.25 percent and the economy would improve further in the coming days.

economic indicators Shaukat Tarin Muzammil Aslam Advisor to Prime Minister

Comments

1000 characters

'Numbers never lie,' says Tarin

Sentiment remains bullish

Global price hike: Country fared 'relatively better': PM

Law Div vets Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Minimum tax computation: LHC issues contempt notice to FBR

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Alleged plot against Israelis: Pakistani among 6 to face trial in Cyprus

Media accused of giving wrong impression about inflation

Pakistan become only team to remain unbeaten in T20 World Cup group stage

Read more stories