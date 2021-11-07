ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

Reuters Updated 07 Nov 2021

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Sunday, with the Saudi index extending gains from the previous session, while Dubai dipped into the red on profit-taking.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 0.9% and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp advancing 1.1%.

On Wednesday Capital Market Authority approved intial public offering of Saudi Tadawul Group, the owner and operator of the country's stock market.

Stock market retreats on profit-taking

Ratings agency Moody's changed Saudi Arabia's outlook on Friday to "stable" from "negative", saying it was likely the government would reverse most of its 2020 debt increase while preserving fiscal buffers.

But oil giant Saudi Aramco fell 0.7%, as the stock traded ex-dividend.

Dubai's main share index dropped 0.6%, weighed down by a 1.3% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 3.1% retreat in Dubai Investments.

On the other hand, the Dubai Financial Market leapt 8.8%, extending gains for a fourth session, following the emirate's plans to launch a 2 billion dirham ($545 million) market-maker fund and initial public offerings.

The Dubai government plans a stock market flotation of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (Dewa), it said on Tuesday, among 10 state-backed companies to be listed as part of plans to boost activity on the local bourse.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1%, with telecoms giant Etisalat losing 0.7%.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi's Department of Energy announced nine new projects that will contribute to the United Arab Emirates' Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, the Emirate's media office said in a statement on Friday.

The Gulf state last month announced a plan for net-zero emissions by 2050 and would oversee 600 billion dirhams in investment in renewable energy.

The Qatari index added 0.1%, led by a 0.9% increase in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

Cabinet to discuss inflation, other issues on Tuesday

Revenue boost: FBR board chalks out measures

New terminals: Cabinet asks PD to ensure pipeline capacity allocation availability

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

POS integration: List of 608 Tier-1 retailers unveiled

Govt focusing on better education: PM

Inefficient power, RLNG sectors: PSO receivables hit Rs380.464bn mark

Ban on TLP lifted?

PDM announces 'decisive' anti-govt movement

5-day visit begins today: OIC envoy to assess grave situation in IIOJK: FO

Read more stories