Pakistan

Khwaja Sharif laid to rest

Recorder Report 07 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Former chief justice Lahore High Court Khwaja Muhammad Sharif was laid to rest on Saturday in Miani Sahib Graveyard.

He had passed away on Friday after a protracted ailment.

Lahore High Court Khwaja Muhammad Sharif

