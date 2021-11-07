Tokyo rubber

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures fell on Friday and were heading for their first weekly decline in six weeks, after a poll showed that Japan's economy likely shrank in the most recent quarter due to the pandemic.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for April delivery was down by 1.3 yen, or 0.6%, at 219.3 yen per kg by around 0410 GMT. The contract is heading for a weekly decline of nearly 6%.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery was down 1.4% at 13,935 yuan per tonne by around 0440 GMT.