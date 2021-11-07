China's tin output rises

BEIJING: China's refined tin production rose 2.8% in October month on month to 15,582 tonnes, data from state-backed research house Antaike showed on Friday.

In the first 10 months of the year, tin output at 20 domestic smelters - accounting for 97% of China's total capacity - stood at 143,000 tonnes, up 15.1% from a year earlier, according to an Antaike survey.

Tin production in central China plunged 74.6% in October from the previous month due to power rationing. Output in southern China, however, recovered, while output in southwest and northern areas increased, the research house said.

"Overall speaking, current power curb policies have limited impact on production at smelters. November output is still pending whether raw materials are sufficient," said Antaike.

A decline in imports of "tin content" from Myanmar was the main reason for constraints on domestic tin production in recent months, it said.