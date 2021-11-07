LWMC imposes Rs3.733m fines

LAHORE: In a crackdown against illegal dumping of waste, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC)'s enforcement wing imposed fines worth Rs3.733 million and in the month of October it issued 1,636 challans for littering and illegal dumping.

As per the details shared by the LWMC on Saturday, the enforcement wing is working round the clock against illegal dumping in the provincial capital. During October, its teams inspected 5471 points in the city and 43 illegal dumping vehicles. These vehicles were illegally collecting garbage from private societies and unlawfully dumping it.

In this connection, LWMC CEO, Rafia Haider said that littering and dumping illegally is a crime. "The LWMC enforcement wing is active 24 hours a day to avert illegal dumping. We have imposed fines worth Rs3.733 million, besides issuing warning notices for minor violations," he added.

