14-member Balochistan cabinet to take oath today

QUETTA: A new 14-member Balochistan cabinet will take oath on Sunday (today) Governor Balochistan, Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha would administer the oath to the new cabinet members.

The spokesman for the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran informed that the oath-taking ceremony will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday. He said that five advisers would also take oath on the same day.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that all issues regarding the formation of the provincial cabinet were resolved amicably after consultation with all political allies.