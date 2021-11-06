ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report 06 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 116,519 tonnes of cargo comprising 75,959 tonnes of import cargo and 40,560 of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Friday.

The total import cargo of 75,959 comprised of 35,428 tonnes of containerized cargo, 2,314 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,977 tonnes of DAP, 8,760 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 5,664 tonnes of Sugar, 4,457 tonnes of Wheat and 12,359 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 40,560 tonnes comprised of 17,390, tonnes of containerized cargo, 21,320 tonnes of Clinkers and 1,850 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as 06 ships, namely X-Press Anglesey, Apnoia, DM Jade, Phoenix Leader, Grace and GFS Perfect has berth at Karachi Port.

Some 03 ships namely, American Highway, Chemtrans Arctic and Yasa Pembe have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 15 cargoes namely, MSC Nicole, Bw Kallang, Bow Platinum, Pis Polaris, Celsius Naples, Northern Guard, Hyundai Bangkok, OEL Kedarnath, ACTUARIA, APL Florida, TS Singapore, Sofia Express, Ceylon Breeze, Hai Duong and Great 61 were expected to arrive on the same day.

