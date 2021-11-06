ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,974 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.45%)
BR30 22,385 Increased By ▲ 115.75 (0.52%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 06 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (November 5, 2021).

=================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================
Member                   Company                          Turnover          Rates
Name                                                     of Shares
=================================================================================
Adam Sec.                Amreli Steels Ltd.                    500          47.10
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500          47.10
MRA Sec.                 Int. Industries                     1,000         171.90
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000         171.90
HH Misbah Sec.           MCB Bank Ltd.                       3,000         162.50
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            3,000         162.50
BMA Capital              Millat Tractors                     6,596         900.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            6,596         900.00
Seven Star Sec.          NetSol Technologies                 5,000         125.07
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000         125.07
D.J.M. Sec.              Octopus Digital Ltd.               10,000          74.90
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           10,000          74.90
HH Misbah Sec.           Oil & Gas Dev.                        500          86.70
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500          86.70
IGI Finex                Packages Limited                  342,700              -
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          342,700              -
Fortune Sec.             Pioneer Cement                    547,200          75.50
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          547,200          75.50
K & I Global             Sazgar Engg.                       28,000         130.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           28,000         130.00
BMA Capital              Searle Company Ltd.                23,599         183.30
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           23,599         183.30
Fawad Yusuf Sec.         TPL Corp Ltd.                      50,000          19.10
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           50,000          19.10
MRA Sec.                 Treet Corporation                     500          47.90
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500          47.90
=================================================================================
                         Total Turnover                  1,018,595
=================================================================================

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

