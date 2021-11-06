Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
06 Nov 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (November 5, 2021).
=================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=================================================================================
Adam Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 500 47.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 47.10
MRA Sec. Int. Industries 1,000 171.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 171.90
HH Misbah Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 3,000 162.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 162.50
BMA Capital Millat Tractors 6,596 900.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,596 900.00
Seven Star Sec. NetSol Technologies 5,000 125.07
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 125.07
D.J.M. Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 10,000 74.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 74.90
HH Misbah Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 500 86.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 86.70
IGI Finex Packages Limited 342,700 -
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 342,700 -
Fortune Sec. Pioneer Cement 547,200 75.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 547,200 75.50
K & I Global Sazgar Engg. 28,000 130.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 28,000 130.00
BMA Capital Searle Company Ltd. 23,599 183.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 23,599 183.30
Fawad Yusuf Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 50,000 19.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 19.10
MRA Sec. Treet Corporation 500 47.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 47.90
=================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,018,595
=================================================================================
