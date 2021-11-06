KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (November 5, 2021).

================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================= Adam Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 500 47.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 47.10 MRA Sec. Int. Industries 1,000 171.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 171.90 HH Misbah Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 3,000 162.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 162.50 BMA Capital Millat Tractors 6,596 900.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,596 900.00 Seven Star Sec. NetSol Technologies 5,000 125.07 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 125.07 D.J.M. Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 10,000 74.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 74.90 HH Misbah Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 500 86.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 86.70 IGI Finex Packages Limited 342,700 - Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 342,700 - Fortune Sec. Pioneer Cement 547,200 75.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 547,200 75.50 K & I Global Sazgar Engg. 28,000 130.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 28,000 130.00 BMA Capital Searle Company Ltd. 23,599 183.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 23,599 183.30 Fawad Yusuf Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 50,000 19.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 19.10 MRA Sec. Treet Corporation 500 47.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 47.90 ================================================================================= Total Turnover 1,018,595 =================================================================================

