Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
05 Nov 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (November 4, 2021).
==============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==============================================================================================
AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 5,000 7.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 7.80
BMA Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 76,978 124.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 76,978 124.30
IGI Finex Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 2,000 88.96
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 88.96
Fortune Sec. Kot Addu Power Comp. 5,000 28.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 28.65
Fortune Sec. Pioneer Cement 284,700 75.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 284,700 75.00
Next Capital K-Electric Limited 15,000 3.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 3.50
Arif Habib Ltd. Orix Leasing 13,209,035 22.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,209,035 22.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. B.O.Punjab 10,000 8.89
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 8.89
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Meezan Bank Ltd. 128,341 136.02
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 128,341 136.02
M. M. M. A. Khanani Century Paper 20,700 103.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,700 103.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Treet Corp. 1,500 46.75
FDM Capital 7,000 46.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500 46.87
M. Ashfaq H. Sec. Fauji Cement 6,000 21.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 21.00
Adam Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 500 47.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 47.50
JS Global Cap. Treet Corp. 8,500 47.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500 47.30
Aba Ali H. Sec. BYCO Petroleum 8,000 7.66
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 7.66
Topline Sec. HI-tech Lubricant Lt 2,000 63.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 63.35
Topline Sec. Agriautos Ind. 25,000 240.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 240.00
Topline Sec. United Bank Limited 40,000 137.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 137.00
MRA Sec. Treet Corp. 1,000 47.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 47.15
Trust Securities Fauji Fert 10,000 99.86
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 99.86
ZIL Limited 30,000 86.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 86.00
==============================================================================================
Total Turnover 13,896,254
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.