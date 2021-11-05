KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (November 4, 2021).

============================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================================== AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 5,000 7.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 7.80 BMA Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 76,978 124.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 76,978 124.30 IGI Finex Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 2,000 88.96 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 88.96 Fortune Sec. Kot Addu Power Comp. 5,000 28.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 28.65 Fortune Sec. Pioneer Cement 284,700 75.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 284,700 75.00 Next Capital K-Electric Limited 15,000 3.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 3.50 Arif Habib Ltd. Orix Leasing 13,209,035 22.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,209,035 22.00 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. B.O.Punjab 10,000 8.89 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 8.89 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Meezan Bank Ltd. 128,341 136.02 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 128,341 136.02 M. M. M. A. Khanani Century Paper 20,700 103.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,700 103.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Treet Corp. 1,500 46.75 FDM Capital 7,000 46.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500 46.87 M. Ashfaq H. Sec. Fauji Cement 6,000 21.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 21.00 Adam Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 500 47.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 47.50 JS Global Cap. Treet Corp. 8,500 47.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500 47.30 Aba Ali H. Sec. BYCO Petroleum 8,000 7.66 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 7.66 Topline Sec. HI-tech Lubricant Lt 2,000 63.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 63.35 Topline Sec. Agriautos Ind. 25,000 240.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 240.00 Topline Sec. United Bank Limited 40,000 137.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 137.00 MRA Sec. Treet Corp. 1,000 47.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 47.15 Trust Securities Fauji Fert 10,000 99.86 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 99.86 ZIL Limited 30,000 86.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 86.00 ============================================================================================== Total Turnover 13,896,254 ==============================================================================================

