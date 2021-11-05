ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 05 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (November 4, 2021).

==============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================================
Member                            Company                              Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                  of Shares
==============================================================================================
AKD Sec.                          BYCO Petroleum                          5,000           7.80
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                5,000           7.80
BMA Capital                       Habib Bank Ltd.                        76,978         124.30
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               76,978         124.30
IGI Finex                         Ghandhara Nissan Ltd                    2,000          88.96
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                2,000          88.96
Fortune Sec.                      Kot Addu Power Comp.                    5,000          28.65
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                5,000          28.65
Fortune Sec.                      Pioneer Cement                        284,700          75.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              284,700          75.00
Next Capital                      K-Electric Limited                     15,000           3.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               15,000           3.50
Arif Habib Ltd.                   Orix Leasing                       13,209,035          22.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           13,209,035          22.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                B.O.Punjab                             10,000           8.89
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               10,000           8.89
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                Meezan Bank Ltd.                      128,341         136.02
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              128,341         136.02
M. M. M. A. Khanani               Century Paper                          20,700         103.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               20,700         103.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani               Treet Corp.                             1,500          46.75
FDM Capital                                                               7,000          46.90
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                8,500          46.87
M. Ashfaq H. Sec.                 Fauji Cement                            6,000          21.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                6,000          21.00
Adam Sec.                         Amreli Steels Ltd.                        500          47.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  500          47.50
JS Global Cap.                    Treet Corp.                             8,500          47.30
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                8,500          47.30
Aba Ali H. Sec.                   BYCO Petroleum                          8,000           7.66
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                8,000           7.66
Topline Sec.                      HI-tech Lubricant Lt                    2,000          63.35
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                2,000          63.35
Topline Sec.                      Agriautos Ind.                         25,000         240.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               25,000         240.00
Topline Sec.                      United Bank Limited                    40,000         137.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               40,000         137.00
MRA Sec.                          Treet Corp.                             1,000          47.15
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                1,000          47.15
Trust Securities                  Fauji Fert                             10,000          99.86
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               10,000          99.86
                                  ZIL Limited                            30,000          86.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               30,000          86.00
==============================================================================================
                                  Total Turnover                     13,896,254
==============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Petroleum products’ import on deferred payment: Pakistan gets Murabaha facility

OPEC+ rebuffs speedier oil output calls

BoE keeps rates on hold

Rs203bn shortfall: Govt will have to raise PL to Rs30?

PM ‘explains’ why he doesn’t shake hands with Shehbaz

Retail outlets: FBR required to check authenticity of PoS software

Moderate magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, other coastal areas of Sindh

Customers’ BVS: SBP asks ECs to get integrated with Nadra by June 30th

Punjab CM approves recruitment plan

Transmission constraint removal plan summary okayed by CCoE

Read more stories