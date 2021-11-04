ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
World

Japan PM Kishida says will consider acting as foreign minister until new cabinet formed

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he was considering acting as foreign minister himself until a new cabinet was formed later this month, as the incumbent foreign minister was set to take over a key ruling party post.

Kishida has tapped Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi for the No.2 post in the ruling party, a powerful role that includes shaping policy.

The party will convene an executive board meeting later on Thursday to confirm that appointment.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

