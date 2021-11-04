WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 03, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 2-Nov-21 1-Nov-21 29-Oct-21 28-Oct-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.110644 0.110701 0.11056 0.110636 Euro 0.821571 0.820657 0.822747 0.820164 Japanese yen 0.006206 0.006211 0.006217 0.006228 U.K. pound 0.966796 0.969471 0.973873 0.973543 U.S. dollar 0.708068 0.708807 0.706524 0.707465 Algerian dinar 0.005163 - 0.005161 0.005158 Australian dollar 0.530839 0.53196 0.533143 0.531306 Botswana pula 0.061673 0.062021 0.062245 0.062398 Brazilian real 0.125037 0.125217 0.126067 - Brunei dollar 0.525429 0.52512 0.525531 0.524942 Canadian dollar 0.570838 0.573098 0.570514 0.572893 Chilean peso 0.000873 - 0.000877 0.00088 Colombian peso - - 0.000188 0.000188 Czech koruna 0.032131 0.032013 0.03202 - Danish krone 0.110429 0.11031 0.1106 0.11025 Indian rupee 0.009471 0.00946 0.009447 0.009455 Israeli New Shekel 0.22622 0.226167 0.223725 0.222124 Korean won 0.000602 0.000606 0.000603 0.000606 Kuwaiti dinar 2.34732 2.34899 2.34532 Malaysian ringgit 0.17066 0.170941 0.170493 0.17035 Mauritian rupee - - - 0.016423 Mexican peso 0.03398 - - 0.034807 New Zealand dollar 0.508322 0.507931 0.507284 0.506545 Norwegian krone 0.083902 0.084285 0.084388 0.084147 Omani rial 1.84153 1.84345 1.83751 1.83996 Peruvian sol 0.176708 - 0.177251 0.177979 Philippine peso - 0.013916 0.013931 Polish zloty 0.178032 - 0.178127 0.177141 Qatari riyal 0.194727 - - 0.194359 Russian ruble 0.009906 0.009971 0.010019 0.010032 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.188818 0.189015 - 0.188657 Singapore dollar 0.525429 0.52512 0.525531 0.524942 South African rand 0.045905 - 0.046447 0.046763 Swedish krona 0.083083 0.082532 0.08293 0.082399 Swiss franc 0.775837 0.776307 0.775505 0.770281 Thai baht 0.02126 0.021215 0.021291 0.021255 Trinidadian dollar 0.105034 0.105174 0.104662 0.105105 U.A.E. dirham 0.192803 0.193004 - 0.192639 Uruguayan peso 0.016045 0.015992 - 0.016096 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

