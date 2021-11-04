WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Nov 03, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 2-Nov-21 1-Nov-21 29-Oct-21 28-Oct-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.110644 0.110701 0.11056 0.110636
Euro 0.821571 0.820657 0.822747 0.820164
Japanese yen 0.006206 0.006211 0.006217 0.006228
U.K. pound 0.966796 0.969471 0.973873 0.973543
U.S. dollar 0.708068 0.708807 0.706524 0.707465
Algerian dinar 0.005163 - 0.005161 0.005158
Australian dollar 0.530839 0.53196 0.533143 0.531306
Botswana pula 0.061673 0.062021 0.062245 0.062398
Brazilian real 0.125037 0.125217 0.126067 -
Brunei dollar 0.525429 0.52512 0.525531 0.524942
Canadian dollar 0.570838 0.573098 0.570514 0.572893
Chilean peso 0.000873 - 0.000877 0.00088
Colombian peso - - 0.000188 0.000188
Czech koruna 0.032131 0.032013 0.03202 -
Danish krone 0.110429 0.11031 0.1106 0.11025
Indian rupee 0.009471 0.00946 0.009447 0.009455
Israeli New Shekel 0.22622 0.226167 0.223725 0.222124
Korean won 0.000602 0.000606 0.000603 0.000606
Kuwaiti dinar 2.34732 2.34899 2.34532
Malaysian ringgit 0.17066 0.170941 0.170493 0.17035
Mauritian rupee - - - 0.016423
Mexican peso 0.03398 - - 0.034807
New Zealand dollar 0.508322 0.507931 0.507284 0.506545
Norwegian krone 0.083902 0.084285 0.084388 0.084147
Omani rial 1.84153 1.84345 1.83751 1.83996
Peruvian sol 0.176708 - 0.177251 0.177979
Philippine peso - 0.013916 0.013931
Polish zloty 0.178032 - 0.178127 0.177141
Qatari riyal 0.194727 - - 0.194359
Russian ruble 0.009906 0.009971 0.010019 0.010032
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.188818 0.189015 - 0.188657
Singapore dollar 0.525429 0.52512 0.525531 0.524942
South African rand 0.045905 - 0.046447 0.046763
Swedish krona 0.083083 0.082532 0.08293 0.082399
Swiss franc 0.775837 0.776307 0.775505 0.770281
Thai baht 0.02126 0.021215 0.021291 0.021255
Trinidadian dollar 0.105034 0.105174 0.104662 0.105105
U.A.E. dirham 0.192803 0.193004 - 0.192639
Uruguayan peso 0.016045 0.015992 - 0.016096
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.