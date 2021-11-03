ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
FCCL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 113.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.47%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,928 Increased By ▲ 9.13 (0.19%)
BR30 21,729 Increased By ▲ 345 (1.61%)
KSE100 47,128 Increased By ▲ 15.35 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,303 Decreased By ▼ -40.44 (-0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat seeks support at $7.87-1/4, correction short-lived

Reuters 03 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT December wheat may have found a support at $7.87-1/4 per bushel. It may resume its uptrend towards the resistance at $8.07.

The uptrend from $7.45 has been riding on a wave c, which has travelled to its 114.6% projection level of $8.07.

Chances are this wave may eventually extend into $8.19-3/4 to $8.32-3/4 range.

The structure of this wave suggests its partial completion. Its rapid advance well justifies the sharp fall from $8.07. A break below $7.86-1/4 could cause a fall to $7.78-3/4.

The fall could be attributed to a trendline resistance around $8.05-1/2 on the daily chart.

In consideration that the wave c from $6.77 may extend to $8.45-1/4, the current shallow correction could be short-lived.

Wheat may take a longer time to complete its correction if it fails again to break $8.05-1/2 by end of this week.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn soyabean

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT wheat seeks support at $7.87-1/4, correction short-lived

Govt reopens Chaman border crossing

Govt ‘unveils’ plan to further hike power tariff

PM to announce relief package today

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

Azfar Ahsan appointed BoI chairman

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Taliban ban use of foreign currency

Manufacturing on toll basis: Provinces will continue to levy, collect GST on services: PRAs

Three sectors: €129m financial co-op pact inked with Germany

Electoral reforms: Allies put their weight behind PM

Read more stories