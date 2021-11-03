ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
FCCL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 113.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.47%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,929 Increased By ▲ 10.75 (0.22%)
BR30 21,750 Increased By ▲ 365.98 (1.71%)
KSE100 47,133 Increased By ▲ 20.07 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,301 Decreased By ▼ -42.24 (-0.23%)
Australia shares likely to track Wall Street higher, NZ rises

Reuters 03 Nov 2021

Australian shares are likely to gain on Wednesday, taking their cue from a strong overnight session on Wall Street which saw major indexes mint record highs, while weaker iron ore and gold prices are expected to weigh on domestic miners.

The local share price index futures rose 1%, a 35.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark closed 0.6% lower on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trading.

