Nov 03, 2021
Pakistan

Customs to set up new check-posts, warehouses in Lahore

Recorder Report 03 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The customs department will set up new check posts and warehouses after an increase in the number of entries to the city, said sources.

They said three points have been identified by the local authorities at Ferozepur Road and Sharqpur Road. Similarly, they added, a check post and warehouse would also be set up in Sargodha.

According to sources, the idea of setting up new check posts and warehouses has arisen out of the functioning of Lahore – Multan Motorway in particular. They said the member customs has responded positively to the request and instructed to finalize the locations for further action.

The sources said the purpose of setting up new check posts and warehouses is to curb smuggling in the region. The department has deployed permanent field staff in various entry points. The movement of the smugglers was observed continuously through those entry points, therefore, effective surveillance against the illicit smuggled goods has become need of the hour, they added.

