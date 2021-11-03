PIA airlifts 15m doses of Sinovac vaccines from China

BEIJING: As many as five special flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have transported 15 million doses of Sinovac vaccines from China to Pakistan during the last five days.

The special flights - PAK-6857, PAK-6858, PK-6856, PK-6852 and PK-6853 took off from Capital International Airport, Beijing to Islamabad between October 29 to November 2 with around 15 million doses of Sinovac vaccine to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, PIA Country Manager, Qadir Bux Sangi said here on Tuesday.

He informed that the national flag carrier had so far airlifted over 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.