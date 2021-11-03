European stocks inch up

LONDON: European shares crept up to a record high on Tuesday as a strong outlook from hearing aid maker Demant supported healthcare stocks, although broader gains were stifled by losses in miners and the prospect of major central bank meetings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.1% higher at 479.71 points, with healthcare stocks leading gains with a 1.3% rise. Denmark’s Demant was among the best performers in the sector after it unexpectedly hiked its annual profit outlook.

Mining stocks led losses, down 2.9% on a slump in iron ore and copper prices, as loose supply conditions and a poor demand outlook for China rattled metal markets.

Antofagasta and ArcelorMittal SA were among the worst performers in the sector.

The STOXX 600 had closed at a record high on Monday, carrying over strong gains from October on the back of positive earnings and a jump in bank stocks fuelled by expectations of a rate hike by the European Central Bank next year.

“The environment of higher inflation and higher yields favours certain corporates, but it’s uncertain for others, which leaves you in a very volatile market,” said Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING.

“But the underlying moves are positive, with better-than-expected GDP figures and a quicker-than-expected recovery.”