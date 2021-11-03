ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 03 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd#                      28-10-2021   03-11-2021                                 03-11-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd           28-10-2021   03-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd                   28-10-2021   03-11-2021   97.19916% R    26-10-2021
Dolmen City REIT                  01-11-2021   03-11-2021   3.3%(i)        28-10-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                   29-10-2021   04-11-2021   NIL                           04-11-2021
United Bank Ltd                   02-11-2021   04-11-2021   40%(iii)       29-10-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                       02-11-2021   04-11-2021   1500%(iii)     29-10-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd            02-11-2021   04-11-2021   15%(i)         29-10-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd        03-11-2021   05-11-2021   50%(i)         01-11-2021
Atlas Insurance Ltd               03-11-2021   05-11-2021   25%(i)         01-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd#     03-11-2021   05-11-2021                                 05-11-2021
First Tri-Star Modaraba           23-10-2021   06-11-2021   6%(F)          21-10-2021     28-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd             05-11-2021   07-11-2021   50%(iii)       03-11-2021
The Searle Company Ltd            02-11-2021   08-11-2021   20%(F),30% B   29-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd                05-11-2021   08-11-2021   40%(i)         03-11-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd      05-11-2021   09-11-2021   260%(iii)      03-11-2021
Avanceon Ltd#                     03-11-2021   10-11-2021                                 10-11-2021
Bata Pakistan Ltd                 08-11-2021   10-11-2021   1000%(i)       04-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      09-11-2021   11-11-2021   37.50%(iii)    05-11-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       09-11-2021   11-11-2021   1870%(iii)     05-11-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.  09-11-2021   11-11-2021   20%(iii)       05-11-2021
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            09-11-2021   11-11-2021   15%(iii)       05-11-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd           09-11-2021   11-11-2021   345%(i)        05-11-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                      10-11-2021   12-11-2021   45%(iii)       08-11-2021
Allied Bank Ltd                   10-11-2021   12-11-2021   20%(iii)       08-11-2021
A tlas Honda L imited             10-11-2021   12-11-2021   120%(i)        08-11-2021
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               10-11-2021   12-11-2021   800%(ii)       08-11-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                       10-11-2021   12-11-2021   17.50%(i)      08-11-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd#      09-11-2021   15-11-2021                                 15-11-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd         11-11-2021   15-11-2021   15%(iii)       09-11-2021
Saif Power Ltd                    12-11-2021   16-11-2021   20%(i)         10-11-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd                   12-11-2021   16-11-2021   15%(i)         10-11-2021
TPL Properties Ltd                11-11-2021   17-11-2021   20% B          09-11-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd#                  15-11-2021   17-11-2021                                 17-11-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd             11-11-2021   18-11-2021   18.063754% B   09-11-2021
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd   13-11-2021   20-11-2021   NIL                           20-11-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd.#                     14-11-2021   20-11-2021                                 20-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd                   16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba            16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
Treet Corporation Ltd             16-11-2021   23-11-2021   10%(F)         12-11-2021     23-11-2021
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd        23-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Ghani Value Glass Ltd             19-11-2021   26-11-2021   60%(F)         17-11-2021     26-11-2021
Loads Ltd                         19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd#                  20-11-2021   26-11-2021                                 26-11-2021
First Punjab Modaraba             20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
United Distributors Pakistan Ltd  20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd                   20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd       20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd         25-11-2021   28-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd             26-11-2021   02-12-2021   6% R*          24-11-2021
First Equity Modaraba             11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5%(F)          09-12-2021     21-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd             23-12-2021   30-12-2021   900%(F)        21-12-2021     30-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/- per share *

