KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd# 28-10-2021 03-11-2021 03-11-2021 (KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd 28-10-2021 03-11-2021 Fauji Foods Ltd 28-10-2021 03-11-2021 97.19916% R 26-10-2021 Dolmen City REIT 01-11-2021 03-11-2021 3.3%(i) 28-10-2021 Summit Bank Ltd 29-10-2021 04-11-2021 NIL 04-11-2021 United Bank Ltd 02-11-2021 04-11-2021 40%(iii) 29-10-2021 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 02-11-2021 04-11-2021 1500%(iii) 29-10-2021 Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 02-11-2021 04-11-2021 15%(i) 29-10-2021 Murree Brewery Company Ltd 03-11-2021 05-11-2021 50%(i) 01-11-2021 Atlas Insurance Ltd 03-11-2021 05-11-2021 25%(i) 01-11-2021 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd# 03-11-2021 05-11-2021 05-11-2021 First Tri-Star Modaraba 23-10-2021 06-11-2021 6%(F) 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 Engro Corporation Ltd 05-11-2021 07-11-2021 50%(iii) 03-11-2021 The Searle Company Ltd 02-11-2021 08-11-2021 20%(F),30% B 29-10-2021 Bestway Cement Ltd 05-11-2021 08-11-2021 40%(i) 03-11-2021 Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 05-11-2021 09-11-2021 260%(iii) 03-11-2021 Avanceon Ltd# 03-11-2021 10-11-2021 10-11-2021 Bata Pakistan Ltd 08-11-2021 10-11-2021 1000%(i) 04-11-2021 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 37.50%(iii) 05-11-2021 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 1870%(iii) 05-11-2021 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 20%(iii) 05-11-2021 EFU Life Assurance Ltd 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 15%(iii) 05-11-2021 Indus Motor Company Ltd 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 345%(i) 05-11-2021 MCB Bank Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 45%(iii) 08-11-2021 Allied Bank Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 20%(iii) 08-11-2021 A tlas Honda L imited 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 120%(i) 08-11-2021 Nestle Pakistan Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 800%(ii) 08-11-2021 Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 17.50%(i) 08-11-2021 Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd# 09-11-2021 15-11-2021 15-11-2021 EFU General Insurance Ltd 11-11-2021 15-11-2021 15%(iii) 09-11-2021 Saif Power Ltd 12-11-2021 16-11-2021 20%(i) 10-11-2021 Ghani Glass Ltd 12-11-2021 16-11-2021 15%(i) 10-11-2021 TPL Properties Ltd 11-11-2021 17-11-2021 20% B 09-11-2021 Meezan Bank Ltd# 15-11-2021 17-11-2021 17-11-2021 Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 11-11-2021 18-11-2021 18.063754% B 09-11-2021 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 13-11-2021 20-11-2021 NIL 20-11-2021 East West Insurance Company Ltd.# 14-11-2021 20-11-2021 20-11-2021 Hum Network Ltd 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 NIL 23-11-2021 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 NIL 23-11-2021 Treet Corporation Ltd 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 10%(F) 12-11-2021 23-11-2021 Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 23-11-2021 25-11-2021 NIL 25-11-2021 Ghani Value Glass Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 60%(F) 17-11-2021 26-11-2021 Loads Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021 Fauji Foods Ltd# 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 26-11-2021 First Punjab Modaraba 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021 United Distributors Pakistan Ltd 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021 Azgard Nine Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021 Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 25-11-2021 28-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021 Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 26-11-2021 02-12-2021 6% R* 24-11-2021 First Equity Modaraba 11-12-2021 20-12-2021 5%(F) 09-12-2021 21-12-2021 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900%(F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/- per share *

