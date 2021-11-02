ANL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
ASC 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.22%)
ASL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.46%)
BOP 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
FNEL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
GGGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GGL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
JSCL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
MLCF 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.87%)
NETSOL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.09%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.75%)
PAEL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
PRL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.24%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
TELE 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.75%)
TRG 128.60 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (3.73%)
UNITY 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
WTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 41.32 (0.84%)
BR30 21,638 Increased By ▲ 308.79 (1.45%)
KSE100 47,228 Increased By ▲ 200.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 18,386 Increased By ▲ 114.94 (0.63%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China urges families to keep stores of daily necessities ahead of winter

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: The Chinese government has told families to keep stores of daily necessities in case there is a sudden increase in demand as it seeks to ensure sufficient food supplies heading into winter.

A Commerce Ministry statement late on Monday urged local authorities to do a good job in ensuring supply and stable prices, and to give early warnings of any supply problems.

Unusually heavy rains in China in early October have caused vegetable prices to surge, fuelling concern over food prices and worrying government officials in Beijing.

While the current vegetable supply shock is expected to be short-term, it comes amid a heightened focus in Beijing on food security since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government is currently drafting a food security law, and has also outlined new efforts to curb food waste after making the problem a priority last year.

The Commerce Ministry added that local authorities should carry out preparatory tasks such as purchasing vegetables that can be stored well in advance and also look to strengthen emergency delivery networks to guarantee smooth and efficient distribution channels.

It also plans to release vegetable reserves "at an appropriate time" to counter rising prices, according to a state TV report late on Monday.

It is not clear which vegetables China holds in reserves and how big those reserves are.

The state planning body has called for the timely replanting of vegetables, urging local governments to support fast-growing produce, according to the report.

Currently China has about 100 million mu (6.67 million hectares) planted with vegetables, the agriculture ministry has said.

China Chinese government COVID19 pandemic Commerce Ministry statement

Comments

1000 characters

China urges families to keep stores of daily necessities ahead of winter

Completion of MEFP terms in IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

NAB to hear cases of fake accounts, money laundering: New ordinance gives president back the power to sack NAB chairman

SBP rejects rumours of cyber attack on several banks

Read more stories