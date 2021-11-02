PPP urges govt to make its deal with TLP public

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to make public the agreement signed with the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said, "The government should inform the Parliament and the nation about the agreement signed in the dark of the night. The citizens of this country have a right to know what has been agreed with a banned organisation that had paralysed the country, disrupted everyday life and business for 12 days. The protesters martyred innocent policemen."

Senator Khokhar in his statement on Monday asked if the sacrifices of Punjab Police personnel were in vain or if the culprits would be caught and punished.

He said, "When the Hazara community was not burying their dead, Imran Khan said he would not be blackmailed, but here the entire state has surrendered. This is not even how grocery stores are run, let alone a state!"

"History is witness that Pakistan has suffered a great deal whenever the state has surrendered before such elements," added Senator Khokhar.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also questioned the agreement and the decision to disclose details at "an appropriate time".

"Peace with the state on what terms?" she questioned.

She said, Monday, in her tweet, "What is the agreement made and why will it be disclosed at "an appropriate time"? Peace with the state on what terms?"

