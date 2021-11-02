ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
ASC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.13%)
BYCO 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.21%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.31%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.48%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.58%)
PACE 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.53%)
POWER 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.76%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.9%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
TELE 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
TRG 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.24%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.13%)
BR100 4,902 Increased By ▲ 126.72 (2.65%)
BR30 21,329 Increased By ▲ 829.93 (4.05%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 808.91 (1.75%)
KSE30 18,271 Increased By ▲ 329.3 (1.84%)
Pakistan

Steps taken to check inflation: Governor

Recorder Report 02 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that the government has saved the country from bankruptcy through prudent economic policies and all international organizations are acknowledging the economic stability in Pakistan.

"The government is taking practical steps to check inflation and will provide maximum relief to the masses," he said while talking to the assembly members and party delegations from various districts at Governor House.

The Governor maintained that political opponents will fail in their plans despite their negative propaganda against the government and general elections will not be held before 2023. The government does not believe in confrontation rather wants to take everyone along including the opposition in the larger national interest, he said.

He said the government will complete its constitutional term. The people will choose the next government through ballot. The opposition parties had been staging protests in the past as well but the government is not daunted with their threats, adding that it is clear that opposition parties are themselves divided and lack vision.

He said the government is working on electoral reforms to make next elections transparent, adding that the government has asked the opposition to support it in electoral reforms but the opposition not only created hurdles in electoral reforms but also in the matter of overseas Pakistanis' right to vote.

He said that provision of basic facilities to the masses including in the health and education sector tops government's agenda, Insaf Health Card will be provided to all in Punjab province till December 2021, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority is working on 1500 filtration plants.

