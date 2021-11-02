Steps taken to check inflation: Governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that the government has saved the country from bankruptcy through prudent economic policies and all international organizations are acknowledging the economic stability in Pakistan.

"The government is taking practical steps to check inflation and will provide maximum relief to the masses," he said while talking to the assembly members and party delegations from various districts at Governor House.

The Governor maintained that political opponents will fail in their plans despite their negative propaganda against the government and general elections will not be held before 2023. The government does not believe in confrontation rather wants to take everyone along including the opposition in the larger national interest, he said.

He said the government will complete its constitutional term. The people will choose the next government through ballot. The opposition parties had been staging protests in the past as well but the government is not daunted with their threats, adding that it is clear that opposition parties are themselves divided and lack vision.

He said the government is working on electoral reforms to make next elections transparent, adding that the government has asked the opposition to support it in electoral reforms but the opposition not only created hurdles in electoral reforms but also in the matter of overseas Pakistanis' right to vote.

He said that provision of basic facilities to the masses including in the health and education sector tops government's agenda, Insaf Health Card will be provided to all in Punjab province till December 2021, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority is working on 1500 filtration plants.

