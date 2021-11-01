ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
ASC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.13%)
BYCO 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.21%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.31%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.48%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.58%)
PACE 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.53%)
POWER 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.76%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.9%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
TELE 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
TRG 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.24%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.13%)
BR100 4,902 Increased By ▲ 126.72 (2.65%)
BR30 21,329 Increased By ▲ 829.93 (4.05%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 808.91 (1.75%)
KSE30 18,271 Increased By ▲ 329.3 (1.84%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank of America to seek approval for securities firm in China

Reuters 01 Nov 2021

Bank of America Corp is planning to file an application to set up a securities firm in China as part of its strategy to expand into the country's burgeoning financial services market, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bank of America is expected to seek regulatory approval early next year, the report added, and is also planning to submit applications for licenses that will allow it to trade and underwrite stocks and bonds, among other things.

The lender's latest move comes a year after China approved rules allowing global banks to operate fully-controlled businesses in the country.

In August, JPMorgan Chase got the green light from Beijing to become the first foreign owner of a brokerage in China, while in October Goldman Sachs received approval from Chinese regulators to take full control of its mainland securities business.

Bank of America profit beats on strength across businesses

Western banks have increasingly moved towards China's expanding capital markets, driven by lucrative underwriting fees on equity and bond transactions. Full ownership of business units will allow banks to expand their operations in the multi-trillion-dollar Chinese financial sector.

In July, China said it would continue to loosen rules for foreign banks and insurance companies to enter the market in an effort to lure more foreign investment and to shore up its economy.

Bank of America Corp financial services market securities firm

Comments

1000 characters

Bank of America to seek approval for securities firm in China

IMF agreement to be announced this week, says Shaukat Tarin

KSE-100 ends with 790-point gain as bullish sentiment drives the day

Shift to digital mode of payments: FBR extends deadline to November 30

Fourth successive gain: Pakistan's rupee closes at 171.29 against US dollar

Inflation reading increases to four-month high, stands at 9.2% in October

Xiaomi partners with Air Link to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan

Shoaib Malik says Pakistan morale 'high' before Namibia

India jumps on NFT craze with Bollywood star Bachchan's auction

Hazardous: Lahore tops 'air quality and pollution city' ranking

President Alvi promulgates third NAB ordinance

Read more stories