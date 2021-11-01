China reports 92 new coronavirus cases for Oct 31 vs 71 a day ago

BEIJING: China reported 92 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Oct. 31 compared with 71 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday.

Of the new infections, 59 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 48 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were found in the north of China, with infections reported in Heilongjiang, Gansu, Hebei, Inner Mongolia and Ningxia.

Cases were also reported in Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Shandong and Qinghai.

China reported 24 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 23 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Oct. 31, mainland China had 97,243 confirmed coronavirus cases.